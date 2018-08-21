Elon Musk Deletes Instagram After Azealia Banks Accusations

Elon Musk has seemingly deleted his Instagram account amidst bizarre accusations from rapper Azealia Banks of “blackmail,” just months after deleting several pages for his companies on Facebook.

According to Business Insider, Musk “had more than 8 million followers” on Instagram before his account vanished.

Business Insider notes that Musk’s account deletion comes in the midst of a continuing bizarre exchange between Musk and rapper Azealia Banks. Banks has a made a series of troubling statements, posts, and accusations towards Musk. According to Business Insider, these include that “she saw him in the kitchen ‘scrounging for investors’ after tweeting that Tesla had ‘funding secured.'”

In her latest claim, Banks says that Elon Musk and lawyers worked together to get her phone and “delete evidence” from it, and also threatened to “blackmail” her. Although she deleted the post from Instagram, it was documented by journalist Hope King.

You up? Latest from Ms. Banks pic.twitter.com/PA92P8h512 — Hope King (@lisahopeking) August 21, 2018

The site also reported that Musk and “his girlfriend [musician] Grimes also recently unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Musk unfollowed Grimes on Twitter, prompting rumors that their relationship may be over.”

After being asked why he deleted his Instagram account, Musk replied, “Instagram is so thirsty, yet gives you Death by Water.”

Instagram is so thirsty, yet gives you Death by Water — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2018

Musk also posted a snippet of a poem.

Read Eliot’s notes on The Waste Land https://t.co/2SSsHiJmiO pic.twitter.com/uToAi4kBi1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2018

In March, Musk deleted the official Facebook pages for Tesla and SpaceX following Facebook’s user privacy scandal.