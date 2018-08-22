Dennis Prager: ‘We Can Prevail’ over Silicon Valley with Regulation

Dennis Prager of Prager University appeared on Breitbart News Daily with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alexander Marlow to discuss the censorship of conservatives on social media by the Masters of the Universe.

Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow opened the segment by discussing PragerU’s sudden drop in engagement on Facebook which Breitbart News covered extensively. The conservative non-profit group PragerU — which produces educational videos on conservative issues — found its Facebook page’s reach drastically limited last week. The group’s Facebook page boasts three million followers, but a large group of their posts suddenly went unseen, according to the Facebook dashboard.

Since then, Facebook has apologized to PragerU, stating that the removal of videos was an error. A Facebook spokesperson said in a statement: “The videos in question were mistakenly removed. While we continue to research what caused this error, we have restored the content because it does not break our Community Standards and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

Marlow discussed the issue of social media censorship with Prager, questioning whether or not there was a way to convince the left-leaning Masters of the Universe in Silicon Valley to accept more conservative viewpoints on its platforms.

Marlow stated: “I know Dennis, that your staff is going to be emboldened by the latest crackdown by the social justice crowd in the Silicon Valley tech elite but, big picture, what are the solutions in your view — and my audience has heard my ideas for solutions over and over again — I want to get your thoughts because I don’t think we should go off the playing field and sort of segregate ourselves into a bubble, I want to fight on a fair playing field but do you see a path to convince the single party town of Silicon Valley to go back to the way it was where they did treat content — unless it was calling for violence or something illegal — they treated it neutrally, now they’re functioning as publishers and you and I are not going to get published by these Silicon Valley elite at this rate.”

Prager replied: “Right now my thinking is that what we need is truth in advertising, one push needs to be that they announce ‘we are not neutral, we have an agenda and we are proud of it and we’re not gonna deceive anybody, whatever we can do to push a progressive agenda we will do.’ See when we sued Google which owns YouTube, the judge said that their claim to be neutral is quote ‘mere puffery’ which is a term used — both positive and negative — if a car salesman says ‘listen this is the best car in the world,’ nobody says he’s lying even though he’s not telling the truth, it’s mere puffery. So we accept that, ‘this is the finest q-tip ever made,’ ok fine, nobody cares, because we know it’s mere puffery but she [the judge] stated — this has not been widely disseminated — she stated in ruling in their favor that their [Google’s] claim in being neutral is mere puffery.”

Prager went on to make the analogy of an airline that announces that if you get on its planes carrying the Wall Street Journal you will not be allowed to fly, but it is fine to carry the New York Times onto the plane, which he says House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy considers a sound analogy to the actions of Silicon Valley. Prager does believe “we can prevail,” agreeing with Marlow that there is a clear case for federal regulation of tech monopolies much like airlines and other common carriers.

