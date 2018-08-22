IMDbPro App will Allow Users to Report Hollywood Sexual Harassment, Assault

IMDb’s IMDbPro app will allow users to report sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood with the click of a button, according to Variety.

According to Variety, the app will “include contact information and tap-to-call capability for resources including the Women In Film Sexual Harassment Help Line and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).” The app’s resource list will also include support groups and lawyers willing to help struggling actors and actresses.

“It’s another sign of how the atmosphere in Hollywood has changed over the past year. Allegations of sexual assault and harassment involving powerful figures such as Harvey Weinstein, Dustin Hoffman, Matt Lauer, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, and others has galvanized members of the creative community to push for steps to create work environments free from abuse and bullying,” Variety declared, adding that the “help line offers resources and support to people who have been victims of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, including providing referrals to pro bono employment attorneys, therapists, and support groups.”

IMDn, which is owned by Amazon, has long served as a comprehensive listing of movies and TV shows, along with the cast and crew involved in their production. Besides being a resource for the general public to look up facts about movies, it also serves the industry itself as a tool to track activities in Hollywood. The IMDbPro app allows subscribers to manage their own page on the platform, along with other features, like viewing industry trends.

In February, it was reported that 94 percent of women in Hollywood have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or misconduct during their careers.

87 percent of women claimed to have experienced “inappropriate jokes or sexual gestures,” while 69 percent claimed to have been “sexually touched.”

65 percent of women claimed to have witnessed other women trade sex for career advancements, and 21 percent claimed to have “been forced into performing sexual acts.”

Hundreds of individuals in Hollywood have been accused of rape, sexual assault, harassment, and covering up sexual crimes, and in December, Sir Ian McKellen claimed sexual harassment and assault was “commonplace” in Hollywood.