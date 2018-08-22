Report: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg ‘Pours Millions into Midterm Initiatives’

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly pouring “millions into midterm initiatives,” through his Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

According to Axios, Zuckerberg, along with his wife Priscilla Chan and fellow Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, “have already poured millions this election cycle into different ballot initiatives that align with their organizations’ focus areas.”

These initiatives include funding affordable housing projects and “reclassifying drug possession crimes from felonies to misdemeanors,” and Axios declared that Zuckerberg’s midterm initiatives “have the potential to be hugely influential for decades.”

Former President Obama’s campaign manager, David Plouffe, who is the current head of policy and advocacy for the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative expressed that they “will take all tools available to break through on some of the big, complex issues that will dictate what the future looks like for so many people.”

Axios reported that these “tools” include backing “grassroots movements,” and “Supporting ballot measures where voters can directly weigh in.”

According to the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, it aims to “advance human potential and promote equality in areas such as health, education, scientific research, and energy.”

Last year, it was reported that the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative had donated millions of dollars to a program that would give college scholarships to illegal immigrants, and in October, it was revealed that Zuckerberg plans to “influence American politics for generations to come.”

In 2017, Zuckerberg also hired failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign strategist, pollster Joel Benenson.

Zuckerberg’s social network company Facebook employs 36 individuals who worked on former President Obama’s campaign teams and White House administration, and 9 individuals who worked for Hillary Clinton.