Former Michigan State Gymnastics Coach Kathie Klages Charged with Lying About Nassar Abuse

Former Michigan State University gymnastics coach Kathie Klages has been charged with lying to police during the Larry Nassar investigation.

Former Michigan State University gymnastics coach Kathie Klages told investigators that she was never told about Larry Nassar’s rampant sexual abuse. However, several witnesses claim that they told Klages about the abuse over the past 20 years. In a press release, the government of Michigan announced that Klages has been charged with two counts of lying to an officer.

Special Independent Counsel Bill Forsyth today announced that the Michigan Department of Attorney General has charged former Michigan State University women’s gymnastics coach Kathie Klages with two counts of lying to a peace officer. While investigating how Larry Nassar was able to get away with sexually assaulting hundreds of individuals on and off Michigan State’s campus, Klages denied to Michigan State Police detectives having been told prior to 2016 of Nassal‘s sexual misconduct. Witnesses have said that they reported Nassar’s sexual abuse to Klages dating back more than 20 years.

The investigation into MSU‘s handling 0t Larry Nassar sexual misconduct is still open and ongoing. Since the investigation started, more than 500 people have been interviewed, including all Nassar survivors that wanted to be interviewed, as well as MSU faculty and staff, coaches, and members of the Community. As part of the ongoing investigation, the Department of Attorney General has set up a tip hotline as well as an online form that allows those with information to come forward. Both the hotline and website accept anonymous submissions.

Larry Nassar was sentenced to 175 years in prison in January for the molestation of hundreds of young gymnasts. His victims received a $500 million settlement from Michigan State in May.

Klages faces imprisonment of up to four years and a fine up to $5,000 if found guilty.