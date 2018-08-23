Texas Bank Teller Accused of Conspiring to Rob Woman with $75,000 in Purse

A Texas bank teller accused of assisting in an armed robbery of a woman carrying $75,000 in her purse appeared in court Wednesday to face charges for aggravated armed robbery.

Authorities charged Shelby Wyse, 25, with aggravated robbery Tuesday for allegedly texting her boyfriend and his accomplice a “go signal” to attack the woman outside a Valero gas station in Houston, the Daily Mail reported.

Surveillance footage captured Wyse watching the woman as she tried to make a transaction at the bank, according to court documents.

Wyse allegedly texted her boyfriend, Travoon Johnson, who was another one of the suspects arrested in the robbery, right after the woman completed her transaction.

“Presumably a go signal,” the indictment reads.

Police are obtaining a search warrant of Wyse’s phone to confirm the contents of the text message.

Surveillance video captured at the gas station showed two black men attacking the woman outside the gas station and later running her over. The men had allegedly followed her from the bank.

The female victim, who remains unidentified, was rushed to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

Prosecutors say Wyse paid for the rental vehicle used in the attack. Wyse allegedly told detectives during questioning that the vehicle had been stolen, KPRC reported.

The two other suspects, Davis Mitchell, 31, and Travonn Johnson, 27, face charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and are currently in custody at the Harris County Jail.

The judge ordered Wyse to remain in jail on $75,000 bond.