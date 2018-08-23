YouTube Plans to Launch 50 Original Shows Amid Censorship Campaign

YouTube has announced it will release fifty original shows in 2019 amid mass censorship on the platform which has forced dozens of popular channels off of the site.

The original shows which be released on YouTube’s Premium service, which users have to pay a monthly fee for.

“Among the upcoming YouTube shows that were teased in Edinburgh was sci-fi drama Origin, from The Crown producers Left Bank and starring Tom Felton and Natalia Tena,” reported the Hollywood Reporter. “Also in the pipeline is U.K.-produced reality adventure series The Sidemen Show, Kirsten Dunst’s dark comedy On Becoming God in Central Florida, a Robert Downey Jr.-narrated docuseries about artificial intelligence and Will Smith: The Jump, in which the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star will celebrate his 50th birthday by bungee jumping from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon for charity.”

The announcement of original programming on YouTube was made amid mass censorship on the platform’s traditional user-created channels and videos.

This month, YouTube banned Infowars host Alex Jones, following “soft” censorship of the company in July.

Over the past year, YouTube has also banned popular anti-SJW commentator Bearing, gun training demonstrations, and criticism of CNN.

Other users affected by YouTube’s censorship and sanctions have included Dave Rubin, Paul Joseph Watson, Sky Williams, Steven Crowder, Diamond and Silk, and Dennis Prager’s PragerU, which filed a lawsuit against YouTube parent company Google for censorship.