Lyft Announces ‘Ride to Vote’ Promotion for Midterm Elections

It is estimated that over 15 million people were registered but didn’t vote in 2016 because of transportation issues. That’s why we’re committed to providing 50% off rides across the country, and free rides to underserved communities that face significant obstacles to transportation.

On November 6, Lyft will offer a 50 percent discount to all voters that are heading to the polls. Additionally, Lyft will provide free rides to the polls for members of what the company considers “underserved communities.”

The move is receiving praise from both sides of the political spectrum. Some users responded by saying that they will use the promotion to vote for Republican candidates, while others said they would use the promotion to vote for Democrats. Some users praised Lyft for emphasizing the general importance of voting.

Cool I’ll use this to Vote MAGA 😂 — Faraji (@FarajiFode) August 23, 2018

Thank you for your civic mindedness. I appreciate any company that will step up and help out where needed. I will now consider using your service in the future. — Christie Woolsey (@Boxers4pres) August 23, 2018

Although the company’s main competitor, Uber, has been under the media microscope to a greater extent that Lyft, it also faces many of the same problems. Last month the company announced it would be carrying out more extensive background checks after a driver was arrested for rape and found to be an illegal alien. Earlier this year, former employees alleged that Lyft was spying on customers, a frequent charge against Uber as well. In December, a car thief logged 11,000 miles as a Lyft driver in a stolen car before being caught.