Amazon Pays ‘Creepy’ Twitter Accounts to Say Nice Things About Company

Jeff Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Amazon has confirmed it’s paying employees to say good things about working for the company on Twitter in an effort to combat bad press about work  conditions in its warehouses.

Several Twitter users discovered the accounts, which are almost identical looking except for the picture, and presumed they were bots before Amazon confirmed they were real employees.

“FC ambassadors are employees who have experience working in our fulfillment centers. The most important thing is that they’ve been here long enough to honestly share the facts based on personal experience,” claimed an Amazon spokesman. “It’s important that we do a good job of educating people about the actual environment inside our fulfillment centers, and the FC ambassador program is a big part of that along with the fulfillment center tours we provide.”

According to Business Insider, the accounts mostly “tweet positive things about Amazon’s warehouse working conditions,” pay, and benefits in an attempt to change public opinion about the company.

Last year, it was reported that Amazon warehouse employees were being worked to exhaustion, with some falling asleep on the job, urinating into bottles and trashcans for fear of being sanctioned for bathroom breaks, and living in the warehouse parking lot.

The accounts might be doing more damage than good, however, with several users calling the accounts “creepy” after interacting with them.

“Argh this is kinda creepy,” declared one user. “Isn’t it kind of Orwellian to have people searching for Amazon work conditions to try and change the public opinion about it?”

This year, Amazon faced further controversy after the company was granted a patent for a wristband which would track employee movements and tell them where to go.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington, or like his page at Facebook.

.