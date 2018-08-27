Report: Google News Results Overwhelmingly Favor CNN, Excludes Conservative Sources

Google News is overwhelmingly biased in favor of left-wing news outlets, featuring articles from CNN above all others, and excluding conservative sources, according to a report by PJ Media.

PJ Media discovered that left-wing news outlets appear in Google News search results most frequently, with most popular conservative outlets completely absent from the list.

CNN dominated the search results for “Trump,” “with nearly twice as many results returned as the second-place finisher, the Washington Post.”

“Other left-leaning outlets also fared well, including NBC, CNBC, The Atlantic, and Politico,” PJ Media reported, adding that the “only right-leaning sites to appear in the top 100 were The Wall Street Journal and Fox News with 3 and 2 results respectively.”

“PJ Media did not appear in the first 100 results,” they continued. “Nor did National Review, The Weekly Standard, Breitbart, The Blaze, The Daily Wire, Hot Air, Townhall, Red State, or any other conservative-leaning sites except the two listed above.”

PJ Media writer Paula Bolyard, who conducted the test, claimed she was “not prepared for the blatant prioritization of left-leaning and anti-Trump media outlets.”

Breitbart News conducted its own investigation and discovered that over the first five pages of Google News results for “Trump,” CNN was the most listed outlet, being featured twenty times.

This was followed by the New York Times (featured eight times), the Guardian (seven), the Washington Post (seven), the BBC (six), USA Today (five), CNBC (four), HuffPost (three), Financial Times (three), Fox News (three), the Atlantic (three), Vox (two), CBS News (two), and the Wall Street Journal (two).

Business Insider, the Independent, Wired, ESPN, the Daily Beast, NPR, Bloomberg, the Hill, ABC News, NBC News, People Magazine, TIME, Reuters, Vanity Fair, Global News Canada, the Telegraph, FiveThirtyEight, NewsHub, and Factcheck.org were included once throughout the five pages.

Conservative media including Breitbart News, the New York Post, the Daily Caller, PJ Media, and Independent Journal Review were all absent from the Google News search results.

In 2016, it was revealed that Google had been manipulating search results in favor of failed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, while last year, a former Google employee claimed to Breitbart News that there are “efforts to demote anything non-PC, anti-Communist and anti-Islamic terror from search results.”

Last year, Google announced they were tweaking their search engine to combat “fake news” and “hate speech,” and in January, a report showed that Google’s “fact-checking” feature was almost exclusively targeting conservative media.