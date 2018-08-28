Peter Thiel: Donald Trump ‘Corrective’ to Typical ‘Zombie’ Republicans

“I fully understand why people think of President Trump as a rude, mean person,” added the Silicon Valley investor. “But I think that’s often better than telling beautiful lies about the way the country is working.”

Thiel was the only Silicon Valley titan to endorse then-candidate Donald Trump for president in 2016, drawing the ire of fellow technology entrepreneurs and venture capitalists — many who supported Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton. Not only was the billionaire investor the first-ever gay speaker at the Republican National Convention, but also played an important role in Donald Trump’s transition team. Thiel was even considered the frontrunner to lead the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board.

Speaking at Turning Point USA’s high school leadership summit in Washington, D.C. in July, Thiel contended that supporting Trump’s candidacy may have been the “least contrarian and the most contrarian thing I’ve done in my life.” “And then in certain contexts like in Silicon Valley, it feels like an incredible contrarian thing where it’s like you’re the only person,” Thiel said. It’s like you’re against everybody, and you always have this sense (of) ‘How can someone who’s in such a small minority ever be right?’”