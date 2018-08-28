Title IX Complaint Filed Against Professor Behind WashPo ‘Anti-Male’ Column

A Title IX investigation has been filed against Northeastern professor Suzanna Danuta Walters who authored the infamous “Why Can’t We Hate Men?” column this year in the Washington Post.

Breitbart News reported in June about a Washington Post column by Northeastern professor Suzanna Danuta Walters entitled “Why Can’t We Hate Men?” which asked readers to consider adopting a universal hatred for all men. Walters cited several social issues faced by women to back up her case for hating men. At the end of the column, she said that women have “every right to hate” men.

So men, if you really are #WithUs and would like us to not hate you for all the millennia of woe you have produced and benefited from, start with this: Lean out so we can actually just stand up without being beaten down. Pledge to vote for feminist women only. Don’t run for office. Don’t be in charge of anything. Step away from the power. We got this. And please know that your crocodile tears won’t be wiped away by us anymore. We have every right to hate you. You have done us wrong. #BecausePatriarchy. It is long past time to play hard for Team Feminism. And win.

Now, a Title IX investigation, which was first reported on by Toni Airaksinen of Campus Reform, has been filed against Walters. A men’s activism group filed the complaint, arguing that Walters was unfit to teach students.

“Suzanne Walters is the Chair of their Women Studies program, not some random schmuck,” a representative from the group said in a statement. “Her openly hateful behavior is reprehensible, disgusting, and irresponsible. She should not be allowed to promote her misandry in an educational institution with impressionable minds.”

Mark J. Perry, an economist at the University of Michigan, Flint, wrote an email to Northeastern University. In the email, Perry argued that male students and colleagues couldn’t expect fair treatment from Walters. If Walters believes that men should “step away from power” and not “be in charge of anything,” why would she help male students and colleagues succeed?

“How could a male student ever expect fair, just and equitable treatment while taking a class from Professor Walters, who has publicly expressed hatred for all men?” Perry wrote. “How could a male faculty colleague applying for tenure and/or promotion in the Department of Sociology and Anthropology expect fair treatment from Professor Walters, after her public admission of hatred toward all men?”