Top Google News Story: CNN Claiming Google News Isn’t ‘Rigged’

The top story on Google News Tuesday afternoon was a CNN article defending Google News, following President Trump’s criticism of Google’s biased news results.

When users visit Google News’ “Top stories” section in the United States, the top headline this afternoon was a CNN article titled, “Trump slams Google search as ‘rigged’ — but it’s not.” The story is fluctuating between the top and second spot at the time of this writing.

Top story on Google News is that Google isn't rigged. pic.twitter.com/HeSN8xiCFF — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) August 28, 2018

After a report revealed this week that Google News results for the term “Trump” were overwhelmingly left-wing, with CNN being the most linked news outlet, followed by the New York Times, the Guardian, the Washington Post, the BBC, USA Today, CNBC, and HuffPost — while conservative sources were absent — President Trump called out Google on Twitter.

“Google search results for ‘Trump News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake News Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD,” the president proclaimed. “Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of results on ‘Trump News’ are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good.”

….results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2018

Following the report, and another report which revealed conservative author Ann Coulter was being buried in Google’s YouTube results, President Trump’s economic adviser Larry Kudlow claimed the Trump Administration would be “taking a look” at regulating Google.