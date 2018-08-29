University of Kansas Offers ‘Positive Masculinity’ Workshop

The University of Kansas is set to host a workshop on “positive masculinity” this upcoming November.

“What does ‘being a man’ mean to you? What is healthy masculinity? Have you ever thought about the ways masculinity affects your choices, relationships and academic/career path?” the listing for the upcoming event at the University of Kansas reads.

The Emily Taylor Center for Women & Gender Equity at the University of Kansas is gearing up to host a symposium, which was first reported on by the College Fix, on various expressions of masculinity. So what exactly is a “masculinity symposium?”

A registration page for the workshop says that it will focus on the issues that men face today with regards to expressing their masculinity.

The Men & Masculinities Symposium consists of facilitated discussions, presentations, and intergroup dialogues focused on engaging men at KU (and their allies) about a variety of topics around masculinity and issues that face men today. This day is meant to help men learn how to discuss, define and model positive masculinity, while also learning about the impact of identified issues on both individual participants and the overall KU community. The event will be held in the Kansas Memorial Union and is open to all KU students, faculty, and staff.

The topic of “healthy masculinity” has exploded in popularity in both social justice and academic circles over the past few years. A student found guilty of harassment at the University of Texas at Austin was forced to reflect on his toxic masculinity in July. This week, women filmmakers slammed the alleged “toxic masculinity” of the Venice Film Festival.