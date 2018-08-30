Donald Trump Jr. Would Encourage Supporters to Join Alternative Social Media

Donald Trump Jr. would “promote” an alternative social network created by Silicon Valley conservatives and encourage his supporters to join it, according to a report.

Trump Jr. reportedly told Axios there’s “exactly zero doubt in my mind” that Big Tech is biased against conservatives.

“I don’t think [this issue] is going away, because I don’t think it’s changing,” he proclaimed, adding, “Many of these platforms get many benefits from the government.”

Axios also reported that Don Jr. claimed: “if a Trump supporter in the tech world created a conservative, Facebook-like social network, he would urge Trump supporters to switch to it.”

“I’d love to do it. But what I would prefer is, take one of the two Silicon Valley conservatives and let them start it,” Trump Jr. concluded. “And then I’d help promote the platform and be all over that.”

It is unknown as to whether Trump Jr. was referring to Trump-supporter Peter Thiel, formerly of Silicon Valley, who this week referred to President Trump as a “very healthy corrective” to political correctness and establishment Republican “zombies.” Thiel left Silicon Valley and moved his operations south to Los Angeles earlier this year.

Current alternative social networks include Facebook alternative Minds, YouTube alternative BitChute, and free speech Twitter alternative Gab. Although Gab has experienced a surge of users following the big tech blacklisting of Alex Jones, as well as a wave of users from Kenya and Brazil following social media crackdowns related to those countries, Trump Jr. is not active on the platform.