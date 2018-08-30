Elon Musk Asks Why British Thai Cave Rescue Hero He Called a ‘Pedo’ Isn’t Suing – Now He Is

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently implied once again that British cave rescue hero Vern Unsworth, who saved the lives of the trapped Thai soccer team, is a pedophile by asking why the diver hasn’t sued Musk if he is innocent. Unsworth’s lawyer replied to Musk suggesting he “check his mail before tweeting.”

In a recent Twitter exchange, Tesla CEO Elon Musk brought up previous claims he made that the British cave rescuer Vern Unsworth, who was a key player in saving the lives of the Thai soccer team that was stuck in an underwater cave, was a pedophile. Musk made this claim about Unsworth with seemingly no evidence, referring to him as a “pedo guy” after Unsworth mocked Musk’s rescue submarine — which was not used during rescue operations.

Musk recently questioned a Twitter user about Unsworth’s innocence, asking why he hasn’t sued Musk for defamation if he was indeed innocent:

You don’t think it’s strange he hasn’t sued me? He was offered free legal services. And you call yourself @yoda … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2018

It was then that Unsworth’s lawyer appeared in the Twitter thread to correct Musk — Unsworth is indeed preparing a libel claim against Musk who the lawyer advised should “check his mail.”

The letter to Musk states:

You published through three different tweets to your twenty-two million followers that Mr. Unsworth engages in the sexual exploitation of Thai children, and you did so at a time when he was working to save the lives of twelve Thai children. You did so without any basis. According to a subsequent Twitter post, you did so out of anger.

BuzzFeed News reached out to Elon Musk for comment on the issue, Musk replied without addressing the legal letter whatsoever: “Have you actually done any research at all?” wrote Musk in a reply to BuzzFeed. “For example, you incorrectly state that he is a diver, which shows that you know essentially nothing and have not even bothered to research basic facts.”

BuzzFeed then confirmed that Unsworth has diving experience and maintains all the necessary diving equipment. Unsworth was contacted for comment by Sky News, he simply told the news outlet “it’s all being dealt with, that’s all I can say.”