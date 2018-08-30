Trump: Big Tech in ‘Very Anti-Trust Situation’

President Donald Trump has suggested major technology firms such as Amazon and Facebook could be in a “very anti-trust situation,” but declined to comment on whether they should be broken up.

“I won’t comment on the breaking up, of whether it’s that or Amazon or Facebook,” Trump said about big tech in a Thursday interview with Bloomberg. “As you know, many people think it is a very anti-trust situation, the three of them. But I just, I won’t comment on that.”

Trump’s comments come after he warned repeatedly this week of the threat posed by Google and other major technology companies over growing evidence of political bias, who he claims of manipulating search results in favor of left-leaning news outlets.

On Wednesday, he even tweeted a video with the hashtag #StopTheBias, showing that Google promoted President Barack Obama’s annual State of the Union address on its homepage but did not do the same for Trump’s.

The company recently denied all allegations of political bias within their search results, arguing that it is “not used to set a political agenda” and that they “don’t bias our results toward any political ideology.”

It is also not the first time that Trump has expressed concerns about Amazon, who he has complained is putting local retailers out of business, while also accusing them of using the U.S. Post Office as their “delivery boy.”

“Unlike others, [Amazon] pays little or no taxes to state and local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!” Trump wrote on Twitter back in March.

