Trump Campaign Manager: If Trump ‘Leaves Twitter’ for Alt Platform, ‘Twitter Is Done’

President Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign manager Brad Parscale issued a warning to Twitter on Tuesday.

In response to an Axios article which claimed a “conservative social network would fail,” Parscale declared, “Yeah. Maybe. But if @realDonaldTrump leaves @Twitter for another platform Twitter is done. Put a fork in it.”

This month, Parscale also claimed Big Tech companies were creating a “stifling” effect on free speech, and expressed, “They must be stopped from turning the Internet into Big Brother.”

In March, Parscale warned Facebook, Twitter, and Google that the Trump Administration “are watching,” and, “This is your opportunity to make sure the playing field is level,” while in May, he sent a letter to Facebook and Twitter demanding transparency over their repeated censorship of conservatives.