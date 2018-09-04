The Best Memes on Nike’s ‘Believe in Something’ Colin Kaepernick Ad

Following the launch of American football kneeler Colin Kaepernick’s Nike advertisement, social media users began to make their own versions mocking the shoe company.
Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018
Hollywood actor Adam Baldwin tweeted a Nike advertisement parody which criticized the company’s use of sweatshops.
— Adam Baldwin (@AdamBaldwin) September 4, 2018
OAN correspondent Jack Posobiec used a picture of retired Gen. Michael Flynn, while some accounts posted modified versions of the Nike advertisement featuring scenes from World War 2.
I’ll just leave this here pic.twitter.com/9DxNPgLqVB
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 4, 2018
Here @Nike this is a much better ad pic.twitter.com/clU2NLEYr7
— CountryGirl MI 🇺🇸 (@EthicalLoyal) September 4, 2018
Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.#WeStand pic.twitter.com/icOJzJRfaP
— Joe Chenelly 🇺🇸 (@jchenelly) September 4, 2018
Many users made the point that former NFL player Pat Tillman, who lost his life in combat after sacrificing his NFL career to join the military, would better represent Nike’s slogan than Kaepernick.
This is what you should have done. pic.twitter.com/5qdsQNxd4f
— F L O C K I N C. (@JordyAri) September 4, 2018
Others opted to mock the shoe company with controversial figures both real and fictional.
— Derikimi (@Derikimi_G) September 4, 2018
You're doing amazing sweetie #Nike pic.twitter.com/NSjydEbZ6T
— Batman ⚫️ (@Marqolic) September 4, 2018
Here you go @Nike pic.twitter.com/WBzZp0fRTy
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 3, 2018
believe in something. even if it means sacrificing everything. pic.twitter.com/RbGAoBMuHb
— J. Arthur Bloom (@j_arthur_bloom) September 4, 2018
Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington, or like his page at Facebook.
