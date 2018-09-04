The Best Memes on Nike’s ‘Believe in Something’ Colin Kaepernick Ad

Nike ad Colin Kaepernick and meme
Nike

Following the launch of American football kneeler Colin Kaepernick’s Nike advertisement, social media users began to make their own versions mocking the shoe company.

Hollywood actor Adam Baldwin tweeted a Nike advertisement parody which criticized the company’s use of sweatshops.

OAN correspondent Jack Posobiec used a picture of retired Gen. Michael Flynn, while some accounts posted modified versions of the Nike advertisement featuring scenes from World War 2.

Many users made the point that former NFL player Pat Tillman, who lost his life in combat after sacrificing his NFL career to join the military, would better represent Nike’s slogan than Kaepernick.

Others opted to mock the shoe company with controversial figures both real and fictional.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington, or like his page at Facebook.

.