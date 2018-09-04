The Best Memes on Nike’s ‘Believe in Something’ Colin Kaepernick Ad

Following the launch of American football kneeler Colin Kaepernick’s Nike advertisement, social media users began to make their own versions mocking the shoe company.

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

Hollywood actor Adam Baldwin tweeted a Nike advertisement parody which criticized the company’s use of sweatshops.

OAN correspondent Jack Posobiec used a picture of retired Gen. Michael Flynn, while some accounts posted modified versions of the Nike advertisement featuring scenes from World War 2.

I’ll just leave this here pic.twitter.com/9DxNPgLqVB — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 4, 2018

Here @Nike this is a much better ad pic.twitter.com/clU2NLEYr7 — CountryGirl MI 🇺🇸 (@EthicalLoyal) September 4, 2018

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.#WeStand pic.twitter.com/icOJzJRfaP — Joe Chenelly 🇺🇸 (@jchenelly) September 4, 2018

Many users made the point that former NFL player Pat Tillman, who lost his life in combat after sacrificing his NFL career to join the military, would better represent Nike’s slogan than Kaepernick.

This is what you should have done. pic.twitter.com/5qdsQNxd4f — F L O C K I N C. (@JordyAri) September 4, 2018

Others opted to mock the shoe company with controversial figures both real and fictional.

believe in something. even if it means sacrificing everything. pic.twitter.com/RbGAoBMuHb — J. Arthur Bloom (@j_arthur_bloom) September 4, 2018