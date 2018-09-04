Tomorrow: Facebook, Twitter to Appear Before Senate Same Day as Kavanaugh

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are set to appear before the Senate’s Select Committee on Intelligence tomorrow to discuss foreign interference online — the same day that Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh will be questioned by the Senate.

Though Google was also invited to the hearing, which is titled, “Foreign influence operations and their use of social media platforms,” the company refused to send Founder Larry Page or CEO Sundar Pichai as requested.

Google had offered to send its Vice President of Global Affairs, but the offer was rejected by the committee due to the representative not being senior enough.

The social media hearing, which will start at 9:30 am, is taking place on the same day as Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s appearance before the Senate, where he will be questioned.

“The first day of hearings will be dedicated to opening statements from senators. Kavanaugh will face questioning starting Sept. 5,” reported the Washington Post. “Then outside witnesses, legal experts and the American Bar Association will follow.”

Facebook has reportedly fallen victim to foreign interference from both Russia and Iran.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before the Senate earlier this year which was widely considered a letdown by onlookers. Zuckerberg was not under oath as he testified. During the hearing, he refused to share Facebook’s definition of “hate speech” when pressed by Senators.

Zuckerberg was widely mocked with memes following the hearing.