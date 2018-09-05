Elon Musk Says Thailand Rescue Diver Has ‘Child Bride’ (His Girlfriend Is 40)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has doubled down on his claims that one of the heroic rescuers that saved the lives of a Thai soccer team trapped in an underwater cave, Vern Unsworth, is a pedophile — now his 40-year-old girlfriend is hitting back.

Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused Vernon Unsworth, one of the hero cave rescuers who saved the lives of a Thai soccer team, of being a “pedo guy.” Musk initially apologized for his accusations but resurfaced them recently when he questioned Unsworth’s innocence, asking why the cave rescuer wasn’t suing Musk if he had in fact been defamed — Unsworth has taken legal action, Musk was just not aware of this at the time.

You don’t think it’s strange he hasn’t sued me? He was offered free legal services. And you call yourself @yoda … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 28, 2018

In a recent rant to a BuzzFeed news journalist that Musk considered off the record, Musk once again claimed that Unsworth was a pedophile and that he had married a 12-year-old bride in Thailand. Musk stated in an email: “I suggest that you call people you know in Thailand, find out what’s actually going on and stop defending child rapists, you f****** a**hole.” Musk continued to state: “He’s an old, single white guy from England who’s been traveling to or living in Thailand for 30 to 40 years, mostly Pattaya Beach, until moving to Chiang Rai for a child bride who was about 12 years old at the time.”

Musk ended his email stating: “I Fu**ing hope he sues me.” Now, Unsworth’s 40-years-old girlfriend of seven years, Woranan Ratrawiphukkun, has defended Unsworth from Musk’s accusations in an interview with the Daily Mail. “The news about him being married to a 12-year-old child is laughable. As of now, everything will proceed according to the law,” stated Ratrawiphukkun.

Ratrawiphukkun added: “Vern is a kind person. He rarely has an argument with anyone, and everybody loves Vern… We’ve spent our life together for seven years — he’s a good man and such a gentleman. He thinks of others before himself. I cannot comment further. I don’t have anything to say to him [Musk].” She continued, “I know what kind of person Vern is. If he wasn’t a good man, we wouldn’t still be together after all these seven years.”

When asked if Unsworth would be taking further legal action against Musk, Ratrawiphukkun stated: “I have no details. I’ll have to wait until Vern gets here. If your husband was accused of this, would you sue?”

Shirley O’Connor, Unsworth’s sister, stated that the cave rescue hero was currently traveling to Thailand and was unlikely to have heard of Musk’s latest accusations. “Vernon will wake up to this rubbish,” stated O’Connor, “He is on his way to Thailand now. He flew out last night. He has no idea about what Musk has said.”

When asked about Musk’s accusation, O’Connor laughed and said: “I’ve met Woranan. She is charming. She is not a child.” When asked about legal proceedings between Musk and Unsworth, O’Connor stated: “His [Unsworth’s] lawyer will take this up for Vernon. Elon Musk’s time will come.”

While Musk has spent his time attack Unsworth because the hero cave diver wasn’t a fan of Musk’s submarine, Goldman Sachs has predicted a 30 percent drop in Tesla’s stock price over the next six months as the company faces increased competition and reportedly struggles to meet production goals.

Musk also still has to answer for his tweets in which he claimed that he had “funding secured” to take the electric car manufacturer private — a claim which is now being questioned by an SEC probe despite Musk’s recent statement that Tesla will remain a public company.