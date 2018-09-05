Jeff Bezos Donates $10 Million to Super PAC Helping Veterans Run for Office

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife MacKenzie made a $10 million donation to a super PAC aiming to help military veterans run for elected office.

The Bezoses made the $10 million pledge to the nonpartisan super PAC With Honor, a group which aims to stop the decline in the number of military veterans running for Congress.

With Honor announced that contribution from Bezos and his wife made up a third of its $30 million goal to support 20 American military veteran congressional candidates in the 2018 midterm elections.

Forbes ranked Bezos the richest man in the world with a net worth of $168 million, surpassing Bill Gates and Warren Buffett — the second and third richest people on the list.

Unlike Gates and Buffett, who have both pledged to donate most of their wealth to philanthropic efforts, Bezos said he has mostly focused on putting his money toward long-term investments that give back to society.

Bezos bought the Washington Post in 2013 and owns a space tourism company by the name of Blue Origin.

However, this is not Bezos’s first foray into philanthropy. In January, Bezos donated $33 million to TheDream.US, an advocacy group working to give illegal alien “Dreamers” scholarships to go to college in the U.S., and he donated $2.5 million in 2012 to fund marriage equality in Washington state.