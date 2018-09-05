Watch Live: Twitter’s Jack Dorsey, Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg Testify on Capitol Hill

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg will testify today on Capitol Hill about foreign influence and the use of social media platforms.
The hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Eastern. Dorsey is slated to testify before a second committee, the House Energy and Commerce Committee, later Wednesday afternoon.
