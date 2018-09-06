Google informed GunBroker.com on September 3 that its mobile app would be blocked from the app store Google Play.

Google explained the decision to block the app in an email obtained by Breitbart News:

Hi Developers at GunBroker.com LLC,

After review, GunBroker.com, com.gunbroker.android has been suspended and removed from Google Play due to a policy violation.

Issue: Violation of Dangerous Products policy. We don’t allow apps that facilitate the sale of explosives, firearms, ammunition or certain firearms accessories. We also don’t allow apps that provide instructions for the manufacture of explosives, firearms, ammunition, restricted firearm accessories, or other weapons.

Google Play is the way the vast majority of Android smartphone users download apps.

The suspension of the GunBroker app comes less than a month after Shopify banned websites that sell commonly owned semiautomatic weapons. It also comes just months after numerous gun controls were instituted by financial institutions and credit processors like Citibank, Bank of America, Stripe, and Inuit, among others.

Not-tech giants have also gotten into the gun control fad. On September 4, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Levi Strauss was launching a million-dollar gun control campaign that includes a partnership with Michael Bloomberg-funded Everytown for Gun Safety.

