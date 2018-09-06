Head of British Science Association: AI Greater Concern than Terrorism

A.I. is a bigger concern than terrorism or climate change, according to the new head of the British Science Association.

“Until maybe a couple of years ago had I been asked what is the most pressing and important conversation we should be having about our future, I might have said climate change or one of the other big challenges facing humanity, such as terrorism, antimicrobial resistance, the threat of pandemics or world poverty,” declared Professor Jim Al-Khalili during a briefing. “But today I am certain the most important conversation we should be having is about the future of AI. It will dominate what happens with all of these other issues for better or for worse.”

“If Russian cyber hackers were able to meddle with the 2016 US elections, then what is stopping cyber terrorists from hacking into any future AI controlled power grids, transport systems, banks of military installations,” he continued. “Our government has a responsibility to protect society from potential threats and risks.”

On Twitter, Al-Khalili added that although people had suggested he was “worried about AI,” he was not.

“I’m worried we’re not prepared for AI. Different,” he explained.

Finally here is Telegraph. Although this suggests I'm worried about AI. I'm not. I'm worried we're not prepared for AI. Different.

Finally here is Telegraph. Although this suggests I'm worried about AI. I'm not. I'm worried we're not prepared for AI. Different.

AI is greater concern than climate change or terrorism, says new head of British Science Association