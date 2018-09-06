Report: Uber Australia to Ban Passengers Rated 4 Stars and Below

Uber will ban passengers in Australia and New Zealand for six months if they receive a rating of four stars or lower, according to a report.

Drivers for the ride-sharing service are able to rate their passengers at the end of each trip on a five-star scale, while passengers are also able to rate their drivers.

According to the BBC, an Uber spokesman claimed that just “a few thousand” users had four stars or less in Australia and New Zealand, and added that more than 90 percent of users had a rating of at least 4.5 stars.

Uber also claimed that passengers would have to receive several one-star reviews to have their rating drop to four stars or below.

“These are the small percentage of riders who are persistently not treating drivers with respect,” declared Uber’s general director in Australia and New Zealand, Susan Anderson. “Be polite and considerate. Take your rubbish with you and don’t make a mess in the car.”

It is currently unknown as to whether Uber will expand the new policy to the United States, Europe, and the rest of the world.

In June, it was reported that Uber wanted to patent technology which would detect whether potential passengers were drunk before they got into the car to “reduce undesired consequences.”