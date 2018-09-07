Elon Musk Smokes Weed on Joe Rogan Show

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk made an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, Thursday, where he smoked weed with the show’s host Joe Rogan.

As Rogan pulled out a joint and started smoking it, Musk replied, “Is that a joint?”

Watch Elon Musk smoke a blunt live on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’: https://t.co/r29UtMp0Na pic.twitter.com/PeaQ8c10NN — Highsnobiety (@highsnobiety) September 7, 2018

“It’s marijuana inside of tobacco… You ever had that?” asked Rogan, prompting Musk to respond, “I think I tried one once.”

After asking whether it was legal, Musk then took the joint and smoked it himself on camera.

Later on in the show, Musk declared, “I’m getting text messages from friends saying, ‘What the hell are you doing smoking weed?’… I’m not a regular smoker of weed.”

He then went on to claim that the reason he doesn’t normally smoke weed is that it kills productivity — a claim he also made several weeks ago.

During the show, Musk and Rogan discussed artificial intelligence, whiskey, and Musk’s planned transport tunnel beneath Los Angeles.

Rogan, a popular stand-up comedian, frequently has celebrities on his show to discuss random topics on the spot, uncut, for several hours.

Following the show, Twitter users pointed out that Musk’s company Tesla requires employees to come out clean on mandatory drug tests.

Tesla factory jobs are dependent on clean drug tests (or a medical card in California) but Elon Musk hits a blunt on the Joe Rogan podcast because he is a piece of shit who views himself as superior to the grunts who slave over his lame Jetson cars. pic.twitter.com/ReXTjhi1zC — Dril Jezza (@ThomasDankara) September 7, 2018

Another Twitter commenter pointed out that Elon Musk’s SpaceX is a NASA contractor, which has its own regulations on drug use.

Dear @NASA, You don't care at all about contractor drug use do you? Oh wait… There is an entire section devoted just to that: 48 CFR 1852.223$TSLA @SpaceX @elonmuskhttps://t.co/bx2ai1HCGy pic.twitter.com/N4mpK9Mmiu — Elon 2.0 (Elon’s Con.science) (@iamhubris) September 7, 2018