Man Pleads Not Guilty to Offering $500 for Murder of ICE Agents

A man who allegedly offered $500 on Twitter to anyone who kills an ICE agent has pleaded not guilty following his arrest.

According to the Boston Herald, 33-year-old Brandon J. Ziobrowski allegedly posted the bounty on Twitter, and now faces up to a $250,000 fine and five years in prison after being arrested in August.

“I am broke but I will scrounge and literally give $500 to anyone who kills an ice agent,” wrote Ziobrowski in the since-deleted post. “Seriously who else can pledge get in on this let’s make this work.”

Ziobrowski’s posts on Twitter reportedly “became ‘more violent and threatening’,” and he also expressed support online for murdering police officers.

In June, Twitter took twenty hours to delete another post calling for the murder of ICE agents.

According to Breitbart News’ Senior Tech Reporter Allum Bokhari, the graphic post made by Occupy Wall Street NYC “advocated stabbing the agent, and ripping out his ‘still beating heart.'”