Tesla Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton Resigns

Tesla’s Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton has resigned from the embattled electric vehicle company, citing unsought levels of “public attention placed on the company.”

“Since I joined Tesla on August 6th, the level of public attention placed on the company, as well as the pace within the company, have exceeded my expectations,” Morton, who joined Tesla just one month ago, said in a statement. “As a result, this caused me to reconsider my future. I want to be clear that I believe strongly in Tesla, its mission, and its future prospects, and I have no disagreements with Tesla’s leadership or its financial reporting.”

Moments after Morton’s resignation, Tesla’s Chief People Officer Gaby Toledano announced she would not be returning to the company after taking a 15-month leave of absence August 15.

Shares of the car company tumbled 9 percent premarket.

(re: Tesla's chief accounting officer leaving…) and just in too: Tesla HR chief says she's not returning from leave; $TSLA is now down a casual 8.5% in pre-market trading. https://t.co/FbLdbFuqJs — Clementine Fletcher (@clemfletch) September 7, 2018

The resignations come after Tesla CEO Elon Musk smoked marijuana and drank whiskey during a two-and-a-half-hour interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

A recent 8-K filing shows Morton joined Tesla as head of accounting July 30 and officially stepped down from the Palo Alto-based company on September 4. The outgoing executive was CFO of data storage giant Seagate Technology prior to working at Tesla.

On August 15, Toledano announced she would be taking a 15-month leave of absence. “Gaby previously asked to go on leave to spend time with her family, and we support that. The HR team has been sharing her responsibilities,” Tesla said in a statement.

“Toledano’s leave follows the departure of Sarah O’Brien, who headed up Tesla’s communications team. Laurie Shelby, who heads the company’s environmental, health and safety efforts, and Cindy Nicola, head of global recruiting, are the last remaining female executives at the company,” TechCrunch reported last month. In July, Tesla announced Doug Field, Senior Vice President of Engineering, was departing the company after taking a leave of absence.

According to regularity filings reviewed by Bloomberg, Morton, whose annual base salary was $350,000, walked away from a $10 million “new-hire equity grant,” said to vest over a four-year period. Morton had taken over for the company’s previous account head, Eric Branderiz, who resigned on March 7 citing “personal reasons.”