Watch Exclusive – Diamond and Silk: People Used to Be Discriminated Against Based on Color of Skin; Now It’s Color of Politics

Popular pro-Trump commentators Diamond and Silk claimed during an exclusive interview with Breitbart News that discrimination is now based on the color of your politics instead of your skin.

“They’re stifling and censoring our free speech,” declared Diamond to Breitbart News’ Neil Munro on the topic of Big Tech. “Back in the day, people used to be discriminated against based on the color of their skin, now they’re being discriminated against based on the color of their politics.”

“I don’t know what we can do, but we are going to have to do something. Now, I am not for big government, but in this instance, because they can create dictatorship and tyranny, I think the government should step in and start regulating these social media platforms,” she continued. “They’re too big and they can control not just the United States, but everybody around the world.”

Silk then added, “I call it a political lynching. Instead of lynching with nooses, now they’re lynching with algorithms by choking your platform out.”

“People built these platforms one person at a time, invested their hard-earned money in these platforms to build them, only for the platform to be taken from underneath their feet,” she declared. “It’s wrong, wrong, wrong, and something has to be done about it.”

During the interview, Diamond also called Big Tech companies “liars and thieves,” expressing, “Anytime you tell us we can build a platform and you pull it from under us so we can’t make money, what you just did was stole it from us, and then you lied about it.”