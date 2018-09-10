Report: 90 Percent of Political Donations from Google Go to Democrats

90 percent of political donations from Google, YouTube, and parent company Alphabet go to Democrats, according to a report.

“In 2016, when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton, Alphabet employees donated more than $5.8 million to Democratic candidates and causes, while only $403,042 was contributed to Republicans. Ninety-four percent of Alphabet contributions in that year went to Democrats,” reported the Washington Examiner. “From 2004 to 2017, $15 million donated by employees of Google and its related companies went to Democrats, and just $1.6 million went to Republicans.”

During the 2016 presidential election, Eric Schmidt, who served as the executive chairman of Google parent Alphabet until December 2017, backed Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and WikiLeaks editor Julian Assange claimed Google was “directly engaged” in the Clinton campaign.

In August, it was revealed that over 1,000 Silicon Valley executives and employees, including Google senior executives Urs Holzle, Vinton Cerf, and Jennifer Fitzpatrick, had donated to a pro-Democrat super PAC since 2015.

A major left-wing fundraising event for “progressive” political candidates was also set to be held at Google’s offices in Washington, D.C., before it was moved, while in 2015, Google held a fundraising campaign for “refugees.”

Last month, President Trump accused Google of being biased against conservatives, citing Google Search’s almost exclusive use of left-wing news sources, with CNN being the most featured.

“I think what Google and what others are doing – if you look at what is going on with Twitter and if you look at what’s going on in Facebook, they better be careful because you can’t do that to people,” President Trump declared. “You can’t do it.”

Earlier this year, searches on the site for the California GOP listed “Nazism” as the party’s ideology, which the search giant blamed on Wikipedia. Breitbart News also reported in July that image searches for “idiot” primarily resulted in pictures of President Trump.