Jamie Glazov Suspended from Facebook over ‘9 Steps to Best Counter Jihad’ Article

Jamie Glazov a Canadian columnist and host of the Glazov Gang, was suspended from Facebook for 30 days on September 11, after posting an article titled “9 Steps to Best Counter Jihad.” Glazov posted a screenshot of the article link in which Facebook claims it broke the platform’s community standards.

The article outlined nine ways in which Jihad can be countered both online and in person. Glazov’s tips include:” 1. Label the Enemy and Make a Threat Assessment. 2. Scrap “Countering Violent Extremism.” 3. Stop “Partnering” With Muslim Brotherhood Front Groups. 4. Implement a Concrete “Countering-Jihad” Strategy. 5. Launch Our Own Counter-propaganda Campaign.”

Glazov previously faced censorship on social media when his Twitter account was temporarily suspended and he was forced to delete tweets he posted which directly quoted Islamic religious texts. The columnist’s account was suspended for violating Twitter’s rules relating to “hateful conduct.”

The tweets that resulted in Glazov’s temporary suspension related to Sahih Bukhari’s texts discussing Mohammed’s marriage to Aisha when she was six years old, and a quote posted by Glazov from the Quranic Suras that mandates the Hijab for women and sanctions sexual slavery. These direct quotes from Islamic religious texts were apparently enough to result in Glazov’s account being locked until he deleted the offending tweets.

In April, Glazov was suspended from Facebook for posting screenshots of abuse he received on the platform. In an article on his website, he posted screenshots of an exchange he had with another Facebook user named Muhammad Irfan Ayoub. Glazov claims that Ayoub began “rebuking him for daring to bring attention to the persecution of women and girls under Sharia and telling Jamie to convert to Islam.” In one exchange, Ayoub reportedly told the writer that “Allah will defeat you,” Glazov replied; “Allah will defeat us? I thought Islam was a religion of peace?” Ayoub replied; “Peace for those who obey Allah and His Prophet. but those who oppose them their [there] is no peace for them.”

In another exchange, Ayoub said: “I will break your mouth.” The posting of these exchanges resulted in a seven-day ban of Glazov’s account by Facebook.

Breitbart News reached out to Facebook for comment on Glazov’s latest suspension but has yet to receive a response at the time of the writing of this article.