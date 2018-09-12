‘Arrogance and Insularity’: Prominent Conservatives Sound Off on Leaked Google Video

Google for Hillary
AFP/Getty Images

Breitbart News published a leaked video of Google’s leadership lamenting the election of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, which elicited reactions from prominent individuals and organizations.

The video also depicts the executives’ desires to subvert the Trump administration’s agenda and broader nationalistic movements worldwide.

Below is an aggregation of responses to Breitbart News’s report:

Donald Trump Jr. kicked things off by saying, “But they’re not at all biased at Google.”

Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale also weighed in, saying the Silicon Valley giant believes they can make Americans “have their values” through the shaping of search results.

Katrine Pierson added her own thoughts to Parscale’s tweet.

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon, who is representing James Damore in his class-action lawsuit against the Silicon Valley giant, pointed out the bias that her client experienced as an employee.

Scott Adams called the article “fascinating.”

Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IN) called Google’s leadership “disturbing and unacceptable.”

Media Research Center founder Brent Bozell called the video a “smoking gun,” and an “extraordinary look” into Google.

Nigel Farage called for an investigation of Google “sooner rather than later.”

PragerU, which has been repeatedly censored by Google’s YouTube subsidiary, asked “Who will Google silence next?”

Game developer Mark Kern, who is outspoken about free speech online, pointed out Google’s bias, which he says the company wants to impose on everyone on the Internet.

Director and producer Robby Starbuck asked the question on many peoples’ minds — “How do you think Republican Google employees felt after this talk?”

Matthew O’Keefe, a vice president at software giant Oracle, commented both on the video, and on what he calls Google’s “arrogance and insularity.”

 

Google denied left-wing or partisan Democrat biases shaping its conducts via the following statement in response to the Breitbart News report:

“At a regularly scheduled all hands meeting, some Google employees and executives expressed their own personal views in the aftermath of a long and divisive election season. For over 20 years, everyone at Google has been able to freely express their opinions at these meetings. Nothing was said at that meeting, or any other meeting, to suggest that any political bias ever influences the way we build or operate our products. To the contrary, our products are built for everyone, and we design them with extraordinary care to be a trustworthy source of information for everyone, without regard to political viewpoint.”

