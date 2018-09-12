‘Arrogance and Insularity’: Prominent Conservatives Sound Off on Leaked Google Video

Breitbart News published a leaked video of Google’s leadership lamenting the election of President Donald Trump on Wednesday, which elicited reactions from prominent individuals and organizations.

The video also depicts the executives’ desires to subvert the Trump administration’s agenda and broader nationalistic movements worldwide.

Below is an aggregation of responses to Breitbart News’s report:

Donald Trump Jr. kicked things off by saying, “But they’re not at all biased at Google.”

But they’re not at all biased at google. https://t.co/o0Izco5ROE — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 12, 2018

Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale also weighed in, saying the Silicon Valley giant believes they can make Americans “have their values” through the shaping of search results.

.@google needs to explain why this isn’t a threat to the Republic. Watch the video. Google believes they can shape your search results and videos to make you “have their values”. Open borders. Socialism. Medicare 4 all. Congressional hearings! Investigatehttps://t.co/jlbSgMMrLT — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 12, 2018

Only @Google could make @facebook look like the good guys. Mark should send them a gift. — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 12, 2018

Katrine Pierson added her own thoughts to Parscale’s tweet.

.@Google needs to testify publicly and NOW!! The people have a right to know. #maga https://t.co/bOv1llGSVM — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) September 12, 2018

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon, who is representing James Damore in his class-action lawsuit against the Silicon Valley giant, pointed out the bias that her client experienced as an employee.

These are these are the people who signed off on the decision to fire James Damore and his supporters in the company — and who now claim that there is zero political bias in Google's employment policies. Right … https://t.co/SblWq3z5V7 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) September 12, 2018

Scott Adams called the article “fascinating.”

This is fascinating — LEAKED VIDEO: Google Leadership‘s Dismayed Reaction to Trump Election | Breitbart https://t.co/WdXYhjdP7l via @BreitbartNews — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) September 12, 2018

Rep. Todd Rokita (R-IN) called Google’s leadership “disturbing and unacceptable.”

The clear and inexcusable bias against Trump displayed by leadership at Google is disturbing and unacceptable. It is imperative that we hold companies like Google accountable due to their large influence on information provided to the public. https://t.co/VYEsN8Rku9 — Todd Rokita (@ToddRokitaIN) September 12, 2018

Media Research Center founder Brent Bozell called the video a “smoking gun,” and an “extraordinary look” into Google.

This video is the smoking gun. Google’s leadership is decidedly anti-Trump and there is no doubt that their company practices reflect that. We need hearings now. Google cannot continue to run and hide. https://t.co/rVjG6gxBQg — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) September 12, 2018

What an extraordinary look into the bowels of the far, far left of America. And they run Google. https://t.co/A1ez16CDPi — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) September 12, 2018

Nigel Farage called for an investigation of Google “sooner rather than later.”

This investigation needs to happen sooner rather than later. It has been a long time coming. https://t.co/yBq0oak3Gh — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 12, 2018

PragerU, which has been repeatedly censored by Google’s YouTube subsidiary, asked “Who will Google silence next?”

Game developer Mark Kern, who is outspoken about free speech online, pointed out Google’s bias, which he says the company wants to impose on everyone on the Internet.

This is awful. We aren’t wrong about Google and other tech companies working to thwart the elections undermine the leadership of our country (under the guise of helping healthily leadership). Watch the video yourself. https://t.co/8Fvg6e8K3W — Mark Kern (@Grummz) September 12, 2018

Google on leaked video: "It's not bias, it is just starting a conversation." Next up: "It was just a prank, bro!" Watch for the phrase "promoting healthy conversation" in recent tech moves: It's just code for "imposing our bias"https://t.co/8Fvg6e8K3W — Mark Kern (@Grummz) September 12, 2018

Director and producer Robby Starbuck asked the question on many peoples’ minds — “How do you think Republican Google employees felt after this talk?”

Big scoop from Allum + Breitbart. They have confidential videos of Google Execs lamenting the election of Donald Trump. They compare his voters to extremists and say they’re motivated by xenophobia and hatred. How do you think Republican Google employees felt after this talk? https://t.co/OcfYx3a8NU — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 12, 2018

Matthew O’Keefe, a vice president at software giant Oracle, commented both on the video, and on what he calls Google’s “arrogance and insularity.”

The great thing about @Google is that its HQ in Mountain View is so close to the United States. To the folks at @TheRegister @shaundnichols please resist the temptation to describe Breitbart as "far-right", it's not. I look forward to your take.https://t.co/9k1nVb99qG — Matthew O'Keefe (@matthewokeefe1) September 12, 2018

The level of arrogance and insularity shown in that video is incredible. No wonder they thought they could just grab Oracle's Java code without a license. Hey we're @Google, a separate law unto ourselves. — Matthew O'Keefe (@matthewokeefe1) September 12, 2018

Google denied left-wing or partisan Democrat biases shaping its conducts via the following statement in response to the Breitbart News report:

“At a regularly scheduled all hands meeting, some Google employees and executives expressed their own personal views in the aftermath of a long and divisive election season. For over 20 years, everyone at Google has been able to freely express their opinions at these meetings. Nothing was said at that meeting, or any other meeting, to suggest that any political bias ever influences the way we build or operate our products. To the contrary, our products are built for everyone, and we design them with extraordinary care to be a trustworthy source of information for everyone, without regard to political viewpoint.”

