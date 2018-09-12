‘Holy Sh*t’: Breitbart’s Leaked Google Video Stuns Media

Journalists, media executives, and political figures reacted Wednesday afternoon to a Breitbart News report revealing leaked footage of Google’s first all-hands meeting following the 2016 presidential election in which executives of the Silicon Valley giant expressed disillusionment with President Donald Trump’s victory.

As reported earlier by Breitbart News’Allum Bokhari, the eye-brow raising footage shows Google co-founder Sergey Brin contrasting supporters of President Trump with fascists driven by “boredom.”

“The Google co-founder then asks his company to consider what it can do to ensure a “better quality of governance and decision-making.” VP for Global Affairs Kent Walker argues that supporters of populist causes like the Trump campaign are motivated by “fear, xenophobia, hatred, and a desire for answers that may or may not be there,” writes Bokhari.

Yelp’s Senior Vice President of Public Policy Luther Lowe was among the first Silicon Valley executives to share the story, tweeting: “[U]mm… WOW. Breitbart just dropped video of a full TGIF (Google’s confidential company-wide meeting) the day after the election. Might send a bottle of scotch to Google D.C. What a nightmare.”

umm… WOW. Breitbart just dropped video of a full TGIF (Google's confidential company-wide meeting) the day after the election. Might send a bottle of scotch to Google D.C. What a nightmare…https://t.co/HSWT4bP48x — Luther Lowe (@lutherlowe) September 12, 2018

Digital Content Next CEO Jason Kint said the leaked video confirmed, “Google is having a very, very, very bad day,” citing Breitbart News’ report, along with various other legal fights the technology giant involved in.

Google is having a very, very, very bad day… 1 Lost EU Copyright fight: https://t.co/RRnsFF869H

2 TGIF Breitbart leak: https://t.co/epuCvxyBeN

3 Brave lawsuit: https://t.co/P5mu4oOXTC

4 Senate Commerce: https://t.co/Kyp8Vbzm3r

5 Sued by state AG: https://t.co/ALpTAxHW9z — Jason Kint (@jason_kint) September 12, 2018

Reporters from a handful of business and technology news outlets expressed their amazement with the footage.

The Guardian Media Editor Jim Waterson noted, “[T]he fact someone within Google leaked the video to Breitbart is as interesting as the content.”

Leaked video of Google’s first internal meeting after Trump’s election, with execs discussing what to do. (And the fact someone within Google leaked the video to Breitbart is as interesting as the content.) https://t.co/j9Yn7pauYV — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) September 12, 2018

Video leaks of Google all-hands meeting the day after Trump won, shows Google founders nearly in tears. The fact that it got leaked now (and to Breitbart) is as interesting as the video: https://t.co/jFPYxWghtR — Sheera Frenkel (@sheeraf) September 12, 2018

Motherboard Managing Editor Emanuel Maiberg snidely called the video a “truly frightening display of executives saying they respect the democratic process over and over again.”

truly frightening display of executives saying they respect the democratic process over and over again https://t.co/77QAchkrve — Emanuel E Cheeseberg (@emanuelmaiberg) September 12, 2018

Wow this video leak of Google's first TGIF after the election https://t.co/kTF8kuFnKq — Richard Nieva (@richardjnieva) September 12, 2018

Business Insider News Editor Rob Price acknowledged the report was a “Huge scoop.”

Huge scoop from Breitbart: Someone has leaked the complete video of a two-hour Google company all-hands meeting after Trump won the 2016 election. https://t.co/Mq4NqLD7u8 — Rob Price (@robaeprice) September 12, 2018

The Hill’s Eddie Zipperer concurred with Price.

This is a HUGE, HUGE scoop👇https://t.co/5icEGU5UHM — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) September 12, 2018

Cyber Scoop News’ Patrick Howell O’Neill was less surprised than his fellow journalists, arguing Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s opposition to President Trump, specifically the administration’s immigration policy, was well-publicized prior to the leak. “Sergey Brin has shown up at the San Francisco protests against Trump’s immigration policy. He’s spoken on the record to reporters there about how he, an immigrant, opposes Trump’s policies,” said O’Neill. “Hard to be shocked he also tells his company he’s upset by Trump.”

Sergey Brin has shown up at the San Francisco protests against Trump's immigration policy. He's spoken on the record to reporters there about how he, an immigrant, opposes Trump's policies. Hard to be shocked he also tells his company he's upset by Trump. https://t.co/fWTtBVZx6P — Patrick Howell O'Neill (@HowellONeill) September 12, 2018

Felix Simon of the European Journalism Observatory begrudgingly shared the article, admitting it was “indeed a scoop.”

This is not good news for Google and will make it harder for them to argue that they are not biased against conservatives (for which there is no proof to my knowledge) — Felix Simon (@_FelixSimon_) September 12, 2018

Buzzfeed also took a remarkably neutral tone about the video, claiming “It will likely add fuel to conservative arguments that Silicon Valley is arrayed against the right.”

A leaked video published by Breitbart shows Google leadership reckoning with Trump's win the day after the 2016 election. It will likely add fuel to conservative arguments that Silicon Valley is arrayed against the right. https://t.co/IZfrITVFwT — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 12, 2018

Wired Senior Writer Nitasha Tiku: “Holy shit. worth noting that Breitbart’s Google leaks began with internal responses to James Damore’s memo that doxed some trans and poc employees.”

Holy shit. worth noting that Breitbart's Google leaks began with internal responses to James Damore's memo that doxed some trans and poc employees https://t.co/DJLgWGyNth — Nitasha Tiku (@nitashatiku) September 12, 2018

“Feels really weird tweeting a Breitbart story,” said reporter Daniel Van Boom, adding, “but, well, this is… interesting.”

Feels really weird tweeting a Breitbart story but, well, this is… interesting https://t.co/4yuasAgGN1 — Daniel Van Boom (@dvanboom) September 12, 2018

Media Research Center founder Brent Bozell called the video a “smoking gun,” and prove that Google’s management team are anti-Trump. “[T]ere is no doubt that their company practices reflect that. We need hearings now. Google cannot continue to run and hide,” he said. The conservative activist also described the report as “an extraordinary look into the bowels of the far, far left of America.”

This video is the smoking gun. Google’s leadership is decidedly anti-Trump and there is no doubt that their company practices reflect that. We need hearings now. Google cannot continue to run and hide. https://t.co/rVjG6gxBQg — Brent Bozell (@BrentBozell) September 12, 2018

The Federalist’s Molly Hemingway tweeted: “This video is amazing. Around 30 minutes in, someone asks about the Trump effect on the stock market and the CFO says that what’s really sad is that rubes voted for Trump because they felt left behind but banks are the ones who are going to benefit. That didn’t age particularly well.”

This video is amazing. Around 30 minutes in, someone asks about the Trump effect on stock market and the CFO says that what's really sad is that rubes voted for Trump because they felt left behind but banks are the ones who are going to benefit. That didn't age particularly well. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 12, 2018

President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale called on Google to explain why this isn’t a “threat” to the U.S. “Watch the video,” he urged. “Google believes they can shape your search results and videos to make you “have their values”. Open borders. Socialism. Medicare 4 all. Congressional hearings!”

.@google needs to explain why this isn’t a threat to the Republic. Watch the video. Google believes they can shape your search results and videos to make you “have their values”. Open borders. Socialism. Medicare 4 all. Congressional hearings! Investigatehttps://t.co/jlbSgMMrLT — Brad Parscale (@parscale) September 12, 2018

The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., shared the article, tweeting mockingly, “But they’re not at all biased at google.”

But they’re not at all biased at google. https://t.co/o0Izco5ROE — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 12, 2018

Security Studies Group’s Nick Short suggested Google executives declined an invitation to testify before Congress last week because they would be asked about their perceived anti-Trump bias. “No wonder #Google CEO Sundar Pichai refused to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee last week,” Short wrote.

No wonder #Google CEO Sundar Pichai refused to testify in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee last week. https://t.co/ynPI765H0C — Nick Short (@PoliticalShort) September 12, 2018

Reacting to Google’s statement regarding the video, Fox News reporter Adam Shaw said: “I challenge anyone to watch that video and say with a straight face that a Trump-supporting Google employee would be able to “freely express their opinions.”

I challenge anyone to watch that video and say with a straight face that a Trump-supporting Google employee would be able to “freely express their opinions.” https://t.co/AZxGD8MVH8 — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) September 12, 2018

Republican National Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon noted: “These are these are the people who signed off on the decision to fire James Damore and his supporters in the company — and who now claim that there is zero political bias in Google’s employment policies.”

These are these are the people who signed off on the decision to fire James Damore and his supporters in the company — and who now claim that there is zero political bias in Google's employment policies. Right … https://t.co/SblWq3z5V7 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) September 12, 2018

Nigel Farage, former UKIP leader and Vice Chairman of Leaves Means Leaves, suggested an investigation should be launched into Google. “This investigation needs to happen sooner rather than later. It has been a long time coming,” he wrote.

This investigation needs to happen sooner rather than later. It has been a long time coming. https://t.co/yBq0oak3Gh — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) September 12, 2018

Bloomberg Businessweek’s Max Chafkin called the report “fascinating in all sorts of ways.”

“Really feels like there’s a political storm gathering that threatens all of big tech, google most immediately,” the outlet’s Features Editor added.

this is fascinating in all sorts of ways. really feels like there's a political storm gathering that threatens all of big tech, google most immediately https://t.co/5jpAUvPGXm — Max Chafkin (@chafkin) September 12, 2018

Washington Post reporter Tony Romm dismissed the video significance and bizarrely accused Breitbart News of selectively omit quotes from the report contradicting its “thesis.”

I'm still watching and digesting the Google video obtained by Breitbart. But one thing is clear — to start, Google execs are not just dunking on Trump. They're trying to hold a listening session with upset employees. "There are people who are very afraid," Pichai says. — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) September 12, 2018

You would think, for example, Kent Walker attacked Trump out of bias. He did express fear of the "rising tide of nationalism." But he also said a question remains: "What can we do to reach out to people whose perspective we have a hard time understanding?" — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) September 12, 2018

Breitbart chose to selectively omit from their write up portions of the Google video that contradict their thesis, and folks should not be lazy and should watch it in full. A lot to unpack here, but you be the one to unpack it on your own — Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) September 12, 2018

New York Times reporter Jack Nicas curiously revealed he viewed the meeting “months ago,” and “led” with it for a story about thawing relations between Silicon Valley and President Trump.

That Breitbart video of the Google TGIF won't look good for the company. I watched that TGIF months ago and led this NYT story with a scene from it, but reading the quotes is different than watching the emotion in the room: https://t.co/nclnSkfFbS — Jack Nicas (@jacknicas) September 12, 2018

Recode’s Kara Swisher sneeringly tweeted that the video was a “big shock.”

“Sergey Brin, who is an immigrant, created hyper-tolerant company and has been vocal on social issues of all kinds (bye China!), does not like Trump,” she said.