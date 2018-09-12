Jeff Sessions ‘Exploring Potential Investigation’ of Google, Facebook, Twitter

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reportedly “exploring a potential investigation” of Big Tech social media companies such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google.

According to Bloomberg, Sessions will “be briefed on Sept. 25 by Republican state attorneys general who are already examining the firms’ practices,” and will “help Sessions decide if there’s a federal case to be made against companies such as Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Facebook Inc. and Twitter Inc. for violating consumer-protection or antitrust laws.”

“The Sept. 25 briefing will include the attorneys general from Alabama, Nebraska, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Texas,” they reported, adding that “a representative of the Justice Department’s antitrust division” will also be present.

Last month, President Trump criticized Big Tech companies for censoring conservatives and holding a political bias.

“I think that Google and Twitter and Facebook, they are really treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful,” President Trump declared. “It is not fair to large portions of the population.”

President Trump also claimed, “Social Media Giants are silencing millions of people,” and suggested Big Tech companies could be in a “very anti-trust situation.”

“I won’t comment on the breaking up, of whether it’s that or Amazon or Facebook,” he expressed. “As you know, many people think it is a very anti-trust situation, the three of them. But I just, I won’t comment on that.”

President Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale also declared that Silicon Valley was having a “stifling” effect on free speech, and proclaimed, “They must be stopped from turning the Internet into Big Brother.”

Parscale went even further in an op-ed published this week in USA Today. In the op-ed, Parscale wrote:

As the internet has become an increasingly central part of modern life, Big Tech giants such as Facebook, Twitter and Google have increasingly sought to become the gatekeepers of the internet and political discourse. Without any sort of democratic mandate, these companies have appointed themselves the arbiters of acceptable thought, discussion and searches online. These companies’ pervasive command of the internet — and blatant desire to control how we interact with it — is a direct threat to a free society. And arguably the worst offender is Google.

Google has come under scrutiny this week following the release by Tucker Carlson of internal emails that refer to efforts to turn out the Latino vote as a “silent donation.”