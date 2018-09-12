Tesla Loses Another Financial Executive

Troubled electric car maker Tesla has lost another top finance executive.

Justin McAnear, the company’s vice president of worldwide finance and operations, is leaving the company. The story was first reported by Bloomberg News and later confirmed by Tesla.

“Several weeks ago, I announced to my team that I would be leaving Tesla because I had the chance to take a CFO role at another company,” McAnear said in a statement. “I’ve truly loved my time at Tesla, and I have great respect for my colleagues and the work they do, but this was simply an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

Tesla has been stung by a string of high-level departures. Last week, Tesla announced that its Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton was departing the company after less than one month on the job. Morton said his departure was a result of Tesla chief Elon Musk ignoring his advice related to Musk’s aborted efforts to take the company private. In addition, Chief People Officer Gaby Toledano said she would not return after an extended leave.

Not including McAnear, forty-one executives have left Tesla in 2018, according to a CNBC report citing a tracker maintained by Tesla short-seller Jim Chanos. Fifty-eight executives have left over the last 12-months.