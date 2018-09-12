Video Game Streamer ‘Dr. DisRespect’ Reacts to Shots Fired at His House During Live Broadcast

A video game streaming star on the Twitch platform reportedly fell victim to a drive-by shooting on Tuesday for the second time in a week while he was livestreaming Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. According to Guy Beahm, better known as “Dr. DisRespect,” a window of his house was shot out during the broadcast.

In the video, which spread quickly through social media, popular Twitch streamer Dr. DisRespect, whose real name is Guy Beahm, moves away from the camera after bangs can be heard.

When he appears on camera again moments later, he announces that his house has been shot at by a drive-by shooter for the second time in a week.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’ve gotta fucking end… I’ve gotta end the broadcast right now. Someone’s shot at our house,” the YouTuber declared. “It’s broke the fucking upstairs window. This is the second shot, someone shot yesterday. Someone shot yesterday at our fucking house, and someone’s shot again right now, it connected with the house upstairs.”

Beahm then issued a statement to the shooter, shouting, “You’re driving by, right? You fucking pussy.”

According to the Verge, a deputy was dispatched to the YouTuber’s house to investigate. The San Diego Union-Tribune added in a report that the police are currently investigating the incident to determine if the shooting was intentional.

“The Doc and family appreciate everyone’s concerns and well wishes. Thankfully no one was hurt. The situation is being handled appropriately,” claimed Beahm on Twitter, Wednesday. “In the meantime, stream will resume tomorrow according to schedule.”

Dr. DisRespect is one of the most popular streamers on the Twitch platform. On Monday his stream of the beta version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 was watched by 100,000 people.