Revolving Door: Dozens of Clinton Staffers Hired by Google — and Vice-Versa

Dozens of people who used to work for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and a number of Clinton initiatives went on to work at Google, and vice-versa.

At least twelve employees from the Clinton Global Initiative, the Clinton Foundation, and the Clinton Health Access Initiative went on to work for Google, while at least fifteen Google employees went on to work for Hillary For America. The list was originally developed by Adam Townsend on Twitter.

Pls look at thread and behold #Google “we’re the good, evil company” This list is employees of Google & Groundworks (goog co built to help HRC elex) that have been swapped in/out of Dept of State/ #Clinton Foundation/ #Hillary Prez campaign/New America (dem org) — Adam Townsend (@adamscrabble) April 28, 2018

Here is the list of employees:

Peter Albers, former Finance and Operations Director at the Clinton Foundation, before moving to Google Fiber as Head of Partnerships and Market Development in 2015. In 2017, he became Google’s Global Head of Business Development and Head of Americas Retail Partnerships for Google Play Retail.

Shannon Jones Newberry, former Deputy Director of Communications at the Clinton Global Initiative, before becoming Communications and Public Affairs Manager at Google in 2012.

Jeff Lawi, a former analyst at the Clinton Health Access Initiative, before joining Google in 2013 where he has held a number of positions, including Product Support Manager, Senior Product Support Manager, and Principal, Strategy, and Business Operations.

Nathan Allen, a former consultant at the Clinton Foundation, before becoming a Senior Creative Producer and Launch Manager at Google in 2015. Allen is currently an Executive Producer at Google.

Puiyan Leung, a former consultant for the Clinton Foundation through Stern Consulting Corps. Leung had been an intern at Google before serving as a consultant for the Clinton Foundation, and he returned to Google in 2013 as a financial analyst, before becoming a program manager in 2015. Leung left Google to work for Facebook in 2016.

Felicia Yep Salinas, former Employment and Labor Commitment Maker at the Clinton Global Initiative before joining Google in 2015 as a Talent Hacker. She then became a Technical Sourcer in 2016, before moving to Facebook months later.

John Lyman, according to the website for GV where he now works, “helped launch the Clinton Global Initiative,” worked as Deputy Chairperson, and focused on “progressive policy and advocacy,” before joining Google for “a decade” where he served as Head of Partnerships and Marketing for Google for Entrepreneurs.

Scot Frank, a former mentor at the Clinton Global Initiative, joined Google as a product manager in 2014.

Theodore Przybyla, former Working Group Manager at the Clinton Global Initiative, joined Google as an engagement manager in 2015, before leaving for the Brookings Institution in September 2017.

Justin Pang, former Deputy Chief Operating Officer at the Clinton Health Access Initiative, joined Google in 2012. Having served as Strategic Partner Lead of Global Partnerships and Team Lead of Global Partnerships, he is currently the Head of Partnerships.

Maria Wang-Faulkner, former Country Support Manager at the Clinton Health Access Initiative, joined Google as a Strategic Partner Manager in 2016, and currently serves as Strategic Partner Development Manager for Google Assistant.

Paul Lee, a former consultant for the Clinton Foundation, joined Google in 2007 as a Senior Product Manager, before leaving in 2015.

Stephanie Hannon, former Group Product Manager at Google, left the company in 2011 before becoming a Product Manager at Facebook in 2012. Hannon then moved back to Google in 2013 as a Director of Product Management for just over two years, before she became the Chief Technology Officer for Hillary For America in April 2015.

Osi Imeokparia, former Product Management Director at Google, left the company in 2015 to become Chief Product Officer at Hillary For America. Imeokparia currently works at the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which is owned by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan.

Derek Parham, former Technical Lead of Google Apps, joined Hillary For America in 2016 as Deputy Chief Technology Officer.

Jason Rosenbaum has worked in a number of Democrat Party-affiliated positions, including as Deputy Director of Online Communications for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee between April 2007 and March 2009, and Digital Director for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee between March 2009 and June 2013. Rosenbaum then became Director of Elections and Advocacy at Google in July 2013, before leaving to become Director of Digital Advertising at Hillary For America in July 2015.

Nathaniel Welch, a former Site Reliability Engineer at Google, joined Hillary For America as Staff Site Reliability Engineer in January 2016.

Henry Bridge, former Product Manager at Google, left to join Facebook in June 2011, before becoming Director of Product at Hillary For America in January 2016.

Fred Wulff, a former software engineer at Google, joined Hillary For America in March 2016 as a software engineer and manager.

Divina Videna Chung, former Operations Point of Contact at Google Express, joined Hillary For America in February 2016 as California Phone Bank Captain and Nevada Precinct Captain. She also worked at Uber, before moving to Facebook as an Oculus VR Brand Ambassador.

Danny Bowman, a former Product Specialist at Google, joined Hillary For America in July 2016 as a software engineer.

James Plummer, a former User Experience Designer at Google, joined Hillary For America in January 2016 as Lead Product Designer and Manager.

Andrea Frome, a former software engineer at Google, joined Hillary For America in May 2016 as a senior software engineer.

Maxwell Nunes, a former Political Advertising Fellow at Google, joined Hillary For America’s digital team in June 2015. Nunes currently works in digital policy at Airbnb.

Remy DeCausemaker, a former mentor at Google Summer of Code, joined Hillary For America in June 2016 as Open Source Community Manager, before becoming Open Source Program Manager at Twitter in June 2017.

Dina Lamdany, a former software engineering intern at Google, joined Hillary For America in June 2015 as a data analyst, before moving back to Google as an Associate Product Manager.

Corey Bertram, a former software engineering intern at Google, worked with Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and claimed to be “responsible for building backend platform and infra for Hillary Clinton 2016.”

This year, Breitbart Tech also discovered that dozens of former Clinton and Obama staffers were now working at Facebook.

In 2016, WikiLeaks claimed Google was “directly engaged” with and working for the Clinton presidential campaign, while leaked emails showed that former Google Executive Chairman Eric Schmidt wanted to be the “Head Outside Advisor” to the Clinton Campaign.

Schmidt was also “instrumental” in creating the “The Groundwork,” a company that sought to put Clinton into the White House, and Google worked to hide negative search results of Clinton during the presidential campaign.

In a leaked video released by Breitbart Tech of an internal meeting at Google shortly after Clinton’s presidential campaign defeat in 2016, Google executives, including CEO Sundar Pichai, co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat, and Vice Presidents Kent Walker and Eileen Naughton expressed strong and negative reactions to the results.

Brin announced that the meeting is “probably not the most joyous we’ve had” and claimed to find the election results “deeply offensive,” claiming it “conflicts with many of [Google’s] values.”

After an employee asked if Google would “invest in grassroots, hyper-local efforts to bring tools and services and understanding of Google products and knowledge” so Americans can “make informed decisions that are best for themselves,” Pichai claimed the company would ensure that “educational products” reach “segments of the population [they] are not [currently] fully reaching,” and expressed that “investments in machine learning and AI” could stop “misinformation” shared by “low-information voters.”

The executives also applauded an employee who made a remark about needing to recognize “white privilege” following the election.