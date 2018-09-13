THE GOOGLE TAPE: Employees Applauded Company for Taking ‘Bold Stance’ Against China

During the Google company meeting which took place just after Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign defeat, employees applauded a fellow employee who thanked company executives for taking a “very bold stance” against China in 2010, which he described as one of the “greatest things” the company had ever done.

Ironically, under two years later, it was revealed that Google has been working on a censored search engine for China in cooperation with the Chinese government.

According to reports, the search engine, which has been in development since Spring 2017, “will blacklist access to certain websites and restrict search terms related to human rights, democracy, religion, and peaceful protest.”

Employees working on the project were also ordered by Google to “keep quiet about it,” and “deflect questions,”

Following the revelation, over a dozen human rights groups condemned Google for the project and urged the company to reconsider, while Google employees themselves started to fear human rights violations as a result of the censored search engine.

Despite a willingness to work with the Chinese government, with Google also working on an artificial intelligence research center in the country, Google announced in June that they would no longer work with the U.S. government.

In July, Rep. Lamar Smith (R-TX), who serves as chair of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, described Google’s willingness to work with China but not the United States as “awfully close to being un-American.”

“For the management of Google to be rolled so easily by their employees and not stand up for principle, not say we need to help everybody, and not defend helping the military who after all defends us every day of the year, was again an example of bias that we don’t need,” he declared.

Watch entire leaked video:

