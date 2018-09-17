Elon Musk: Tesla Is in ‘Delivery Logistics Hell’

Reuters reports that Tesla CEO Elon Musk noted recently that the company’s issues have shifted from production issues to delivery logistics problems. In response to a customer complaining of the long wait time for their vehicle, Musk apologized via Twitter stating that the company was now in “delivery logistics hell.”

“There are 42 Tesla’s sitting at the Union Pacific Railroad in SLC,” wrote one Tesla customer. “My car is one of these. I’ve been told I was getting delivery the 8th, then the 15th, then the 20th, then the 22nd, and now my delivery has been delayed indefinite. @Tesla @elonmusk… Please make this right.”

Musk replied to the customer’s tweet with an apology stating: “Sorry, we’ve gone from production hell to delivery logistics hell, but this problem is far more tractable. We’re making rapid progress. Should be solved shortly.”

Musk’s tweet appears to confirm reports from last week that the company is having issues reaching its delivery goals. A sales representative from a Southern California Tesla retail store told the LA Times that major changes are needed to fix the company’s delivery system. “We’ve grown too fast,” said the rep, “Every quarter we have a meeting to figure out how we’re going to make delivery work this time, and it never does,” he said. “By the time we actually come up with a plan, the plan is outdated. They change their mind all the time.”

When asked whom he meant by “they,” the rep replied, “Elon.” “I do believe in the company and its mission, but the execution is very poor,” said the sales representative.

Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk have faced a rough few weeks, with Goldman Sachs predicting a 30 percent drop in Tesla’s stock price over the next six months, suppliers growing skeptical of Tesla’s production goals,Tesla’s bond prices hitting a record low following CEO Elon Musk’s renewed attack on the British cave rescuer who saved the lives of a Thai soccer team, and Musk drinking whiskey and smoking weed on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. These latest production issues are only adding to the company’s growing list of problems.