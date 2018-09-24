Google CEO Sundar Pichai Claims Company Has No Search Bias in Leaked Memo

Google CEO Sundar Pichai claims in a leaked memo that the company’s search feature has no political bias.

According to the New York Times, following recent reports of a systemic political bias within Google, the company’s CEO Sundar Pichai issued an internal email to employees in which he assured them that the company does not alter its search results for political purposes.

Pichai’s email to employees comes shortly after Breitbart News published a leaked video from inside a Google “TGIF” all-hands meeting from 2016 in which employees and executives alike consoled each other over the success of President Trump in the presidential election. Shortly after this bombshell, Fox News host Tucker Carlson revealed that Google employees brainstormed ways to alter the tech giant’s search engine in efforts to push back against Trump policies following the President’s proposed travel ban in 2017.

Now, the company’s CEO has reached out to staff members to claim that there is no inherent bias within the company’s search engine and that they do not alter search results for political purposes.

“Recent news stories reference an internal email to suggest that we would compromise the integrity of our Search results for a political end. This is absolutely false,” Pichai wrote in the email, which was obtained by the New York Times. “We do not bias our products to favor any political agenda. The trust our users place in us is our greatest asset and we must always protect it.”

Pichai’s email did little to reassure employees about the company’s operations in China, where Google is developing a government-censored search engine and has caused at least one senior employee to leave the company, but rather focused mainly on political bias within the company’s search product.