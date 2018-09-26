Twitter Refuses to Uphold Harassment Rules Against Antifa

Twitter has refused to uphold its harassment rules against an Antifa account which encouraged harassment of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), after permanently blacklisting Infowars host Alex Jones last month based on the same rules. Following the publishing of this article, Twitter admitted the tweets were “violating our rules against abusive behavior,” but the post featuring a video of Sen. Cruz being harassed remains on the site.

“Smash Racism DC,” an account which openly supports Antifa and the abolition of U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement, uploaded a video of left-wing activists harassing Cruz and his wife at a restaurant this week.

“Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony. Fascists not welcome!” the group captioned the video, receiving over 30,000 likes and 12,000 retweets.

BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting “We Believe Survivors!” Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony. Fascists not welcome! #CancelKavanugh pic.twitter.com/7mx6Tc32za — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

According to Twitter’s rules, the social network prohibits “behavior that crosses the line into abuse, including behavior that harasses, intimidates, or uses fear to silence another user’s voice,” however the video remains, despite the fact that Infowars’ Alex Jones was banned from Twitter this month for a similar video in which he filmed himself berating CNN reporter Oliver Darcy.

“Today, we permanently suspended @realalexjones and @infowars from Twitter and Periscope. We took this action based on new reports of Tweets and videos posted yesterday that violate our abusive behavior policy, in addition to the accounts’ past violations,” declared Twitter this month. “As we continue to increase transparency around our rules and enforcement actions, we wanted to be open about this action given the broad interest in this case.”

Twitter currently has hundreds of Antifa and openly pro-Antifa accounts on the social network, even though the group has been registered as a domestic terrorist group in the United States.

Twitter also claimed last year that they would “take enforcement action against organizations that use/have historically used violence as a means to advance their cause,” but have refused to take action against pro-Antifa accounts.

Following the publication of this article, Twitter did admit that the Antifa tweets were “violating our rules against abusive behavior,” however the tweet in this article remains on the site and no action appears to have been taken.

The social network did not reply to a request for comment from Breitbart News.

Update — Shortly after the publication of this of this article, Twitter indicated via email that the “Smash Racism DC” tweet is “violating our rules against abusive behavior,” but the tweet remains live on the platform.