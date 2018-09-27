Capitol Hill Anonymous Source Has ‘Doxed’ Multiple Republican Senators on Wikipedia

After an eventful day following the testimonies of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, at least one anonymous source on Capitol Hill is doxing Republican senators — including Sen. Lindsay Graham and Sen. Orrin Hatch — by adding contact information including home phone numbers to Wikipedia.

A Twitter bot that tracks Wikipedia edits from within Congress has revealed that someone from the U.S. House of Representatives and associated offices has been editing Wikipedia pages to dox Republican senators.

The Twitter bot @Congress-Edits keeps track of all of the edits made to Wikipedia from IP addresses associated with the U.S. Congress. It revealed today that someone in the U.S. House of Representatives was adding the addresses, phone numbers (including in some cases home and cell numbers) and emails of Republican senators to their public Wikipedia pages.

The first Republican Senator to be affected was Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

Lindsey Graham Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/OpBtEknw8D pic.twitter.com/A5iZH8Rb1b — congress-edits (@congressedits) September 27, 2018

Eight minutes later, the bot tweeted that similar edits had been made to the Wikipedia page of Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT).

Orrin Hatch Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/sVdyxYCQ10 pic.twitter.com/nmUqIym5Bi — congress-edits (@congressedits) September 27, 2018

Almost half an hour later, Sen. Mike Lee’s (R-UT) personal details were added to his Wikipedia page:

Mike Lee (American politician) Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/ELwBsZvOHD pic.twitter.com/RJeRcFKNg7 — congress-edits (@congressedits) September 27, 2018

Two minutes after this, an edit was made to the “internship” article on Wikipedia by someone in the U.S. House of Representatives which reads: “Interns who doxx U.S. Senators they’re butthurt about instead of getting teh coffee they should be fetching. Chop chop.”

Internship Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/xtP1xdzcTY pic.twitter.com/DEp0gFN1re — congress-edits (@congressedits) September 27, 2018

The Wikipedia page of the United States Congress was then edited to state: “Wikipedia should block all congressional IP’s if some little rich-boy socialist interns can’t be responsible online.”

United States Congress Wikipedia article edited anonymously from US House of Representatives https://t.co/zVMs9iLtc2 pic.twitter.com/7iOeMjqP7V — congress-edits (@congressedits) September 27, 2018

As of this writing, no other senators have been targeted by whoever has been editing Wikipedia pages from within Congress, but it would definitely appear that the testimony of Brett Kavanaugh has played a part in today’s dramatic turn of events for the beleaguered online encyclopedia.

Breitbart News has covered the hearing’s of Ford and Kavanaugh extensively and further reporting can be found here.