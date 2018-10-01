Conservatives React to Leak of Google’s Bias Against Marsha Blackburn

Marsha Blackburn
Starting with last years Rebels of Google series, Breitbart News has uncovered a number of examples of clear bias at the Silicon Valley tech titan, now conservative leakers are reacting to the latest leak, in which a senior Google employee calls Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) a “terrorist” and a “violent thug.”

Breitbart News published leaked Google emails this week, this time showing a senior engineer at the company referring to Republican Representative Marsha Blackburn as a “violent political thug.” and a “terrorist.”

Breitbart News Senior Tech Reporter Allum Bokhari writes in his latest piece:

A senior software engineer at Google with responsibility for a key feature of Google’s search engine labeled Tennessee Senate candidate Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) a “violent thug” and a “terrorist,” who Google shouldn’t “negotiate” with, according to internal emails obtained by Breitbart News. The employee also defended the censorship of her campaign ads on social media.

Following the publication of Breitbart’s latest bombshell investigation, users across Twitter reacted to the news.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), defended Blackburn and said that the actions of Google employees raise questions about whether or not the platform can be trusted:

Blackburn herself reacted, stating that despite the “name-calling, censorship, or bias,” of certain Google employees, she would continue to stand up for free speech:

Donald Trump Jr. pointed out that Google employs the “people that decide what information you get to see on a daily basis!!!”

TV personality Chuck Woolery blasted Google in his tweet, stating that the Google employees featured in the leaked emails are “evil:”

Arthur Schwartz, the Political and Policy Adviser to the Zionist Organization of America, commented that the leak from Breitbart News posed yet another problem for the “Democrat activists” at Google:

Dr. Robert Epstein of the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, a Democrat, stated that the latest Google leak just further proved his previous research that showed that the firm is biased towards Democrats:

Matthew O’Keefe, a vice president at data enterprise solution company Oracle — a competitor to Google in some sectors — reacted to the article by pointing out that headlines describing the censorious actions of Google employees are how monopolies like Google find themselves regulated by the government:

Read Breitbart News’ latest exclusive leak from Google here.

