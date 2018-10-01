Conservatives React to Leak of Google’s Bias Against Marsha Blackburn

Starting with last years Rebels of Google series, Breitbart News has uncovered a number of examples of clear bias at the Silicon Valley tech titan, now conservative leakers are reacting to the latest leak, in which a senior Google employee calls Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) a “terrorist” and a “violent thug.”

Breitbart News published leaked Google emails this week, this time showing a senior engineer at the company referring to Republican Representative Marsha Blackburn as a “violent political thug.” and a “terrorist.”

Breitbart News Senior Tech Reporter Allum Bokhari writes in his latest piece:

A senior software engineer at Google with responsibility for a key feature of Google’s search engine labeled Tennessee Senate candidate Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) a “violent thug” and a “terrorist,” who Google shouldn’t “negotiate” with, according to internal emails obtained by Breitbart News. The employee also defended the censorship of her campaign ads on social media.

Following the publication of Breitbart’s latest bombshell investigation, users across Twitter reacted to the news.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), defended Blackburn and said that the actions of Google employees raise questions about whether or not the platform can be trusted:

.@MarshaBlackburn is a bold conservative leader who stands up for our most vulnerable—the #unborn. Shame on Silicon Valley elites for calling her a “terrorist” & a “thug.” Their behavior again raises questions about whether their platforms can be trusted. https://t.co/x3HAhjo6dg — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 1, 2018

Blackburn herself reacted, stating that despite the “name-calling, censorship, or bias,” of certain Google employees, she would continue to stand up for free speech:

Once again, we are seeing Silicon Valley elites trying to impose their values on Americans. I will not be deterred by their name-calling, censorship, or bias, and will continue stand up for our shared values – which include freedom of speech. https://t.co/QKXiYD4GNh — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) October 1, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. pointed out that Google employs the “people that decide what information you get to see on a daily basis!!!”

Remember these are the people that decide what information you get to see on a daily basis!!! It’s getting old! LEAKED EMAILS: Senior Google Search Engineer Advocates for Censorship of 'Terrorist’ Marsha Blackburn | Breitbart https://t.co/aiTIbQx4mn via @BreitbartNews — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 1, 2018

TV personality Chuck Woolery blasted Google in his tweet, stating that the Google employees featured in the leaked emails are “evil:”

THESE PEOPLE ORE EVIL. LEAKED EMAILS: Senior Google Search Engineer Advocates for Censorship of ‘Terrorist’ Marsha Blackburn | Breitbart https://t.co/AKjcQsCB2D via @BreitbartNews — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) October 1, 2018

Arthur Schwartz, the Political and Policy Adviser to the Zionist Organization of America, commented that the leak from Breitbart News posed yet another problem for the “Democrat activists” at Google:

Another problem for the democrat activists at Google. https://t.co/AZN2cuEm4t — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) October 1, 2018

Dr. Robert Epstein of the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology, a Democrat, stated that the latest Google leak just further proved his previous research that showed that the firm is biased towards Democrats:

A new #Google leak shows, yet again, extreme political #bias – even support for #censorship. My research is mentioned. I'm NOT a conservative, but I'm deeply concerned about the threat Big Tech companies pose to democracy. See https://t.co/PdPy87H19G @MarshaBlackburn — Dr. Robert Epstein (@DrREpstein) October 1, 2018

Matthew O’Keefe, a vice president at data enterprise solution company Oracle — a competitor to Google in some sectors — reacted to the article by pointing out that headlines describing the censorious actions of Google employees are how monopolies like Google find themselves regulated by the government:

It's headline's like this that get monopolies like @Google regulated. Sigh… I wish we could go back to the good old days when people didn't bring their politics or religion to work or Twitter. https://t.co/ykCe6SnS3V — Matthew O'Keefe (@matthewokeefe1) October 1, 2018

Read Breitbart News’ latest exclusive leak from Google here.