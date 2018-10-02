CERN Fires Physicist Who Gave ‘Highly Offensive’ Talk About Gender Differences

CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, has suspended a physicist for giving a “highly offensive” talk about gender differences, which also questioned whether there was as much discrimination against women in the industry as frequently claimed, and highlighted discrimination against men.

Professor Alessandro Strumia gave the talk at a CERN workshop where, according to the Independent, “He then proceeded to present a talk about ‘fundamental theory and gender.'”

“Professor Strumia used a slideshow to illustrate the ‘discrimination’ that men have faced, with examples including female Stem students receiving free or cheaper university fees in Italy,” reported the Independent. “He also explained how he believed that he should have been hired by the National Institute of Nuclear Physics over Anna Ceresole, the professor who was eventually chosen for the position that he’d applied for, as he had more citations than her.”

The talk was not well received, and Strumia was promptly “suspended” from CERN, which described the presentation as “highly offensive.”

“From 26 to 28 September, CERN hosted the first workshop on High Energy Theory and Gender focusing on recent developments in theoretical high-energy physics and cosmology, and discussed issues of gender and equal opportunities in the field,” CERN declared in a statement. “It is unfortunate that one of the 38 presentations, by a scientist from one of the collaborating universities, risks overshadowing the important message and achievements of the event.”

“CERN, like many members of the community, considers that the presentation, with its attacks on individuals, was unacceptable in any professional context and was contrary to the CERN Code of Conduct. It, therefore, decided to remove the slides from the online repository,” the organization expressed, adding, “On Monday, 1 October, CERN suspended the scientist from any activity at CERN with immediate effect, pending investigation into last week’s event.”

CERN is a culturally diverse organisation bringing together people of many different nationalities. It is a place where everyone is welcome, and all have the same opportunities, regardless of ethnicity, beliefs, gender or sexual orientation. Indeed, diversity is one of the core values underpinning our Code of Conduct and the Organization is fully committed to promoting diversity and equality at all levels. CERN always strives to carry out its scientific mission in a peaceful and inclusive environment. CERN considers the presentation delivered by an invited scientist during a workshop on High Energy Theory and Gender as highly offensive. It has therefore decided to remove the slides from the online repository, in line with a Code of Conduct that does not tolerate personal attacks and insults. The organisers from CERN and several collaborating universities were not aware of the content of the talk prior to the workshop. CERN supports the many members of the community that have expressed their indignation for the unacceptable statements contained in the presentation.

James Damore, the former Google employee who was fired from the company after publishing a memo about gender differences and the need for ideological diversity, claimed the suspension of Strumia was “déjà vu.”

CERN fired a physicist for questioning how sexist his field really is. His slides are rough and lacking context, but none of the articles I’ve seen attacking him actually address his points… déjà vuhttps://t.co/wJkJ1nML7R — James Damore (@JamesADamore) October 2, 2018

