John Leguizamo Triggered by Breitbart Stories Showing Up in Google Results

Hollywood actor John Leguizamo had a meltdown on Twitter, Tuesday, after a Breitbart News article appeared in his Google search results.

“Why is the heinous #breitbart popping up as my 1st choice on google?! And the next 4 choices just as offensive? This is not my google!” complained Leguizamo in a post. ⁦”I want my #google back or I want out!”

Why is the heinous #breitbart popping up as my 1st choice on google?! And the next 4 choices just as offensive? This is not my google! ⁦@Google⁩ ⁦@madebygoogle⁩ ⁦@googleanalytics⁩ ⁦@GoogleTrends⁩ ⁦@googlechrome⁩ I want my #google back or I want out! pic.twitter.com/KpTdaV0fSC — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) October 2, 2018

Despite Leguizamo having 392,000 followers on Twitter, the post received just over 200 likes as of writing, several hours after he published it.

Leguizamo frequently engages in left-wing political commentary, and in August, the actor called for an advertising boycott against Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.

“No more playing nice with Republicans because they have never played nice back!” declared Leguizamo in June. “Fight back and fight back smart and till the bitter end!! F$k civility! They ain’t never been civil!!”

No more playing nice with Republicans because they have never played nice back!! Fight back and fight back smart and till the bitter end!! F$k civility! They ain't never been civil!! https://t.co/IJcJdIVNiy — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) June 27, 2018

Leguizamo has also called for a ban on guns, fought against Attorney General Jeff Sessions, expressed support for disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok, and compared Latin Republicans to cockroaches.

“Latin people for Republicans are like roaches for raid… It doesn’t make sense,” the actor proclaimed. “[Republicans are] not for us. You’re not for my values.”

Leguizamo has also made dozens of references to Breitbart News over the past few years, calling Breitbart News a “kkk site,” “evil incarnate,” a “racist rag,” “fake news,” and “hate speech.”

He has been leading boycott campaigns against Breitbart News since 2017.