Green Mountain College Offers ‘Brett Kavanaugh: Boys Will Be Boys’ Course on Sexual Assault

Green Mountain College in Vermont is offering a “pop up” course on Judge Kavanaugh, titled: “Brett Kavanaugh: Boys Will Be Boys.” The class will examine “the landscape surrounded sexual assault and misconduct claims across these key moments in history.”

According to the college’s website, the course will “look at the landscape surrounding sexual assault and misconduct claims across these key moments in history and compare it to what we are seeing right now.” Students will be discussing how the Anita Hill accusations of 1991 compare to today’s accusations against Judge Kavanaugh, and answering questions such as:

What about our political climate is similar, and what has changed?

What cues or information do we use when evaluating the integrity of accusers?

How do we evaluate the memories of survivors of sexual violence and those who may have been intoxicated?

If [the allegations] are true, should it affect [Kavanaugh’s] current bid for a seat on the Supreme Court?

When asked if the course will be covering allegations made against current elected officials — namely Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) — the professor in charge of the class told Breitbart News that “unless students bring it up,” the scope will be limited to allegations made against Clarence Thomas and Bill Clinton.

Students will be also discussing whether or not today’s “hook-up culture” is “empowering.”

The “Brett Kavanaugh: Boys Will Be Boys” course will be two weeks long. It is worth half a credit, and can be counted toward general electives at Green Mountain College. According to Green Mountain’s course description, “Judge Thomas and President Clinton ascended to the highest positions of power. Brett Kavanaugh’s outcome is less certain.”

It is not known to what extent the class will cover the allegations that continue to come out against Judge Kavanaugh, such as the New York Times reporting that Kavanaugh may have once thrown ice at another person.