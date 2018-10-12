Google Search Competitor ‘DuckDuckGo’ Reaches 30 Million Searches a Day

Privacy-based Google Search competitor DuckDuckGo has reached 30 million searches on its engine per day.

According to DuckDuckGo’s traffic page, the search engine’s daily search record is now 30,602,556 searches.

As of writing, 22,938,106,279 searches have been made in total through DuckDuckGo since its launch in 2008. DuckDuckGo’s popularity has been slowly increasing over the years, with 2017 being its most popular year yet.

“You deserve privacy. Companies are making money off of your private information online without your consent. At DuckDuckGo, we don’t think the Internet should feel so creepy and getting the privacy you deserve online should be as simple as closing the blinds,” declares the search engine on its about page. “Too many people believe that you simply can’t expect privacy on the Internet. We disagree and have made it our mission to set a new standard of trust online.”

In August, DuckDuckGo raised $10 million following increasing Big Tech privacy concerns, which the company claimed would be used to expand globally.

“To make any real progress in advancing data privacy this year, we have to start doing something about Google and Facebook. Not doing so would be like trying to lose weight without changing your diet. Simply ineffective,” declared DuckDuckGo CEO Gabriel Weinberg in an op-ed for CNBC this year. “The impact these two companies have on our privacy cannot be understated.”