New York Times: ‘Silicon Valley’s Saudi Arabia Problem’

In an article titled “Silicon Valley’s Saudi Arabia Problem,” the New York Times outlines how liberal Silicon Valley tech firms struggle with the issue of taking money from Saudi Arabian investors while ignoring the countries many human rights violations. The article begins by noting that Silicon Valley startups such as WeWork, DoorDash, Wag, and Slack all wouldn’t exist without investments from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The article states:

The New York Times notes that many popular Silicon Valley startups are still funded by Saudi money, notably that SoftBank is the largest shareholder in Uber thanks to Saudi investment money. Tesla is notably absent from the article, although Saudia Arabia has invested heavily in Elon Musk’s company. Tech CEO’s and leaders have also been seen rubbing shoulders with Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman: