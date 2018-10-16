Twitter Blacklists Popular Conservative ‘Gay Patriot’

Gay Patriot, a popular conservative Twitter user, has been permanently blacklisted from the social network for undefined “hateful conduct.”

Gay Patriot, whose real name is Bruce Carroll, was informed by Twitter that his account would “not be restored because it was found to be violating Twitter’s Terms of Service, specifically the Twitter Rules against hateful conduct.”

Before his permanent ban, Carroll had over 70,000 followers.

The suspension prompted complaints from dozens of notable conservatives and libertarians, including Michelle Malkin, Dana Loesch, Austin Petersen, and Erick Erickson.

Another one of the O.G.'s of the conservative blogosphere, @GayPatriot Bruce Carroll, de-platformed ==> https://t.co/6wM6LO6f7e — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) October 15, 2018

We want answers. — Austin Petersen (@AP4Liberty) October 12, 2018

Really outrageous that @Twitter would terminate @GayPatriot's account. Just outrageous. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 15, 2018

So Twitter suspended @GayPatriot without an explanation. Since I’m his keeper I’ll keep you all updated. — Spooky Ginger (@mchastain81) October 11, 2018

Update on @gaypatriot’s suspension. He’s now permanently banned for being “hateful.” Here’s a screenshot of the email he received informing him of that fact. pic.twitter.com/QKROgd4inA — Amelia (@AmeliaHammy) October 15, 2018

“If his stuff is how @jack wants to define ‘hateful,’ that’s fine. We just want equal application of the rules,” declared writer Amelia Hamilton. “But it’s kind of hard to forget things like the big ‘meh’ when @DLoesch literally had her kids threatened.”