Twitter Blacklists Popular Conservative ‘Gay Patriot’

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Gay Patriot, a popular conservative Twitter user, has been permanently blacklisted from the social network for undefined “hateful conduct.”

Gay Patriot, whose real name is Bruce Carroll, was informed by Twitter that his account would “not be restored because it was found to be violating Twitter’s Terms of Service, specifically the Twitter Rules against hateful conduct.”

Before his permanent ban, Carroll had over 70,000 followers.

The suspension prompted complaints from dozens of notable conservatives and libertarians, including Michelle Malkin, Dana Loesch, Austin Petersen, and Erick Erickson.

“If his stuff is how @jack wants to define ‘hateful,’ that’s fine. We just want equal application of the rules,” declared writer Amelia Hamilton. “But it’s kind of hard to forget things like the big ‘meh’ when @DLoesch literally had her kids threatened.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington, or like his page at Facebook.

